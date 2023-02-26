BOULDER — Colorado coach Tad Boyle can’t wait for Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. to graduate.

Maybe by this time next year coaches around the Pac-12 are saying that same thing about K.J. Simpson and Tristan da Silva.

“That’s the ultimate compliment,” Boyle said.

Campbell and Jaquez, the duo of star UCLA seniors, has tormented the Buffaloes for three-straight years and they were back to do it for what Boyle hopes is the final time on Sunday afternoon.

Jaquez scored a game high 17 points, while Campbell added 14 as they both made big shots down the stretch to deny CU's upset bid with a 60-56 win that clinched the regular season Pac-12 title for the Bruins.

Colorado's own star duo of Simpson and da Silva did all it could against the No. 4 team in the country. But in the end it wasn’t enough as the 27 points Simpson and da Silva had combined was just four points less than Campbell and Jaquez, and coincidentally, the final deficit.

“At the end of the day, players make plays down the stretch,” Boyle said. “Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez made the plays. I told them both in the handshake line, I can’t wait til they graduate. I’m going to have a drink when I find out both of those guys are gone from UCLA. I’ve got unbelievable respect for both of them.”

It was a stinging loss for a CU team that now sits at 15-15 on the season and 7-12 in Pac-12 play, both of which are nowhere near where everyone inside and outside the program expected coming into this season.

But the main reason this loss hurt so much more is because of what happened just three days ago against USC.

Colorado was blown out of its own gym 84-65 by Southern Cal and put together its worst home performance of the season that Boyle said he felt like apologizing to the fans after.

He felt no such apology was necessary after Sunday’s loss.

“Losing is losing, but there’s a different feeling today after we lost than after Thursday night’s loss,” Boyle said. “The reason that they’re down and disappointed tonight is because they fought their tails off and they competed their tails off and they came up short. It’s supposed to hurt. If it doesn’t, there’s something wrong with me. We competed tonight against a really good team.”

This loss also probably stings more because the Buffaloes had to play the final five minutes without their leading scorer, da Silva, who suffered an ankle injury and limped off to the locker room.

“It was a really close game down the stretch and it was obviously sad to see him go down and hurt his ankle,” Simpson said. “I’m not going to blame that as the reason that we lost. We were more than capable of getting the win.”

Despite his team-high 14 points, Simpson puts the blame on himself.

With da Silva out, the CU offense stagnated down the stretch and with the Buffs needing a bucket down two in the final seconds, Simpson had a shot blocked and it turned into two points on the other end for the Bruins that all but sealed the game.

“With Tristan being out, I tried to take it upon myself and go make a play and play hero ball, but when you play UCLA. It’s hard to do that,” Simpson said.

Littleton native Luke O’Brien certainly did his part in the absence of not just da Silva, but also the other three rotation players Colorado has been without in recent games.

O’Brien has been forced into the starting lineup and has begun to flourish. He recorded his first double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to UCLA and has added a much needed rebounding spark with J’Vonne Hadley out for the season with a thumb injury.

He’s only been a starter for four games, but he’s already reached double digit rebounds twice.

“That’s the way I can get on the floor,” O’Brien said. “You’ve got K.J. and Tristan being the main guys shooting and they do it at a high level, so I have to find my spark on the offensive end and that’s getting offensive rebounds.”

Although there’s still room for the junior to grow, he’s found his niche offensively and if he can make a subtle adjustment, his coach believes he can join the likes of Andre Roberson and Jabari Walker as one of the most elite rebounders the Buffaloes have had in Boyle’s tenure.

“You have to go search the ball out,” Boyle said. “The ball’s not going to come to you in basketball. Luke’s doing that."

There’s just one game left in this inconsistent regular season and then it’s all on the Buffs to determine how long their season lasts at the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. They’ve now nearly beaten the top team in the conference twice and the recipe for success has remained the same.

“We’ve proven we can go toe-to-toe (with UCLA),” Boyle said. “(In) L.A., it was a 17-0 (UCLA) run and 25 (Colorado) turnovers. If we turn the ball over 12 times in L.A. like we turned it over 12 times tonight, we might win that game. We were right there (on the road), we were right there tonight. Eventually you gotta start making some shots.”