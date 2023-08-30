BOULDER — As someone who’s resided in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for much of his post-playing career, Deion Sanders had to respect what TCU did in 2022.

The Horned Frogs shocked the college football world in Sonny Dykes’ first season, going undefeated in the regular season and reaching the national championship game, losing to Georgia.

“They did the unthinkable last year and I’m proud of them,” Sanders said this week.

But most are expecting a step back for Dykes in year two. The Horned Frogs were picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 and come into the year needing to replace plenty of key players on both sides of the ball, but Colorado is heading into the season opener expecting a similar team to what everyone saw all last season.

“They will be prepared, they will be fundamentally sound,” Sanders said. “It’s a good football team. I can’t wait to get there and see how we stand up to the challenge.”

A challenge is exactly what the Buffaloes are going to get.

“It’s a good test early,” safety Trevor Woods said. “We can really see where we’re at, not just compared to last year or compared to any team, you’re going to see how you are in the national ranks. That’s something we are looking forward to.”

Let’s take a look at this year’s TCU team:

Offense

Despite TCU losing the Heisman runner-up in quarterback Max Duggan, the starter will actually be the same from the last time these two teams faced off in Week 1 a year ago.

Chandler Morris won the starting job out of fall camp last year and passed for 111 yards on 20 attempts before exiting the game against the Buffs at Folsom Field with an injury, being replaced by Duggan who went on to have a spectacular season. Duggan has since graduated and Morris is the undisputed starter. The former Oklahoma transfer could be in for a big year.

The one big change for Morris, though, is that he's had to learn a brand new offense in the offseason. Kendall Briles is the new offensive coordinator, replacing Garrett Riley, who left to take the same position at Clemson.

The Horned Frogs also have plenty of production to replace on the outside and in the backfield.

TCU’s top two rushers (three if you can’t Duggan) are gone and now there are over 2,800 rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns to replace. Senior Emani Bailey is the projected starter at running back and had 252 rushing yards a season ago in his first season at TCU after transferring from Louisiana.

Alabama transfer Trey Sanders will also see plenty of time after getting just a handful of carriers for the Crimson Tide last season. Sanders’ best season in Tuscaloosa was in 2021 when he rushed for 314 yards and two touchdowns and he was one of the more sought-after players in the transfer portal this offseason.

On the outside, TCU has to replace first round NFL draft pick Quentin Johnston and his 1,000-plus receiving yards. Senior Savion Williams is the top returning receiver with just under 400 yards a season ago. The Horned Frogs will lean on plenty of transfers to catch passes as Arkansas transfer Warren Thompson, Oklahoma State transfer JP Richardson and Alabama transfer JoJo Earle will all have big roles.

Fifth-year senior tight end Jared Wiley is also a weapon in the passing game and an all-conference caliber player.

Defense

Things are much different on the defensive side of the ball where the key contributors are almost all back and the ones who have left have been replaced mostly from within.

The three leading tacklers from last season are back, including former CU safety Mark Perry who has settled in nicely after leaving the Buffs. He and safety partner Bud Clark, who had five interceptions in 2022, have TCU covered on the back end.

The linebacker duo of Johnny Hodges and Jamoi Hodge is one of the best in the Big 12 and they’re back for one final season together.

The Horned Frogs do have to replace 17.5 sacks with Dee Winters and Dylan Horton off to the NFL. They also lost top cornerback Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson, but Florida transfer Avery Helm appears set to step into that spot.

The TCU file

Head coach: Sonny Dykes (2nd season)

Offensive coordinator: Kendall Briles (1st season)

Defensive coordinator: Joe Gillespie (2nd season)

2022 record: 13-2

Preseason projected finish: 5th in Big 12