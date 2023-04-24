Deion Sanders is a man of his word.

When “Coach Prime” said earlier this month that “the team that we’re playing with now is not the team that we’re going to play with in Texas (for) the first game,” he really meant it.

Over a dozen Colorado players have entered the transfer portal in just a few short days since the sold-out spring game, even a few who had seemingly had a shot to contribute in the fall.

This isn't a time to panic, though, for Buff fans. ESPN announcer and CU alum Chris Fowler told Altitude Sports Radio on Friday that Sanders told him he thinks there are potentially eight starters on offense and eight on defense who aren't even on campus yet.

So the next few weeks will be pretty chaotic in terms of players visiting campus and joining the program.

The headliner of the group of players to leave the program is wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig, who tallied 154 receiving yards on Saturday, and had already built a good relationship with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, working out together in Miami over spring break.

Lemonious-Craig had been working with the first team offense all spring and seemed like he had a chance to be one of the few and maybe the only returning Buff to start again in 2023. The southern California native led the team with 23 catches last season and had the game-winning touchdown in CU’s lone win in overtime against Cal.

The other two big names to enter the portal on Monday were last year’s leading rusher, Deion Smith, and freshman phenom wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Smith averaged just under five yards per carry and totaled 410 rushing yards in 10 games last season.

Tyson, a freshman All-American, was by far the leading receiver with 470 yards and also led the team with four receiving touchdowns. But his season ended early due to a significant knee injury that kept him out of spring practices and didn’t allow to show what he can do on the field to the new coaching staff.

The Buffs have also lost a handful of key contributors from last year’s defense. Starting cornerback Nikko Reed entered the portal in the days leading up the spring game, joining players like cornerback Simeon Harris, defensive back Tyrin Taylor and defensive lineman Na’im Rodman as key returners to leave the program recently.

All in all, since April 10, the Buffs have gone from 51 returning scholarship players to 22 as of Monday afternoon, and that number could continue to drop.

Here’s a full list of players to enter the portal just since Saturday:

OL Jackson Anderson

DL Aaron Austin

OLB Shakaun Bowser

OLB Devin Grant

OL Alex Harkey

WR Montana Lemonious-Craig

S Jeremy Mack

CB Jason Oliver

WR Grant Page

DB Oakie Salave’a

LB Aubrey Smith

RB Deion Smith

DB Xavier Smith

WR Chase Sowell

DB Tyrin Taylor

WR Jordyn Tyson

RB Victor Venn