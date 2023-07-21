LAS VEGAS — Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff knew the No. 1 question on everyone's mind: When is the new Pac-12 media deal coming, and what will it look like?

Kliavkoff only answered one of those questions at the conference’s annual media day, and his answer was only a half answer.

“We're on track to announce our deals at about the same time as everyone would (have) anticipated and predicted before the news of conference realignment,” Kliavkoff said Friday at the Resorts World hotel. “Getting the right deal has always been more important to our board and to the conference than getting the expeditious one.”

The Pac-12’s media-rights deal has felt imminent for months and it’s been part of the national conversation since UCLA and USC announced they would be leaving the conference in 2024. The deal has become even more prominent with more rumors of other conferences, namely the Big 12, lurking in the shadows should more Pac-12 teams get the itch to leave the Pac-12.

But for now, Kliavkoff isn’t worried about the potential of schools like Colorado, Oregon and others bolting for greener pastures.

“It's not a concern. I think they're enthusiastic, like I am, about the media deal,” Kliavkoff said. “I will tell you what we've seen is the longer we wait for the media deal, the better our options get. I think our board realizes that. There's an underlying shift in the media market that's happening. We're long-term taking advantage of that. Short-term it may have provided some hiccups.”

Expansion potential

The Pac-12 may no longer be a 12-team conference at this time next year, but it likely won’t be for a lack of trying.

While Kliavkoff said the conference won’t decide on potential expansion until after the new media rights deal is announced, the work has already begun should the schools in the conference decide that’s what’s best.

“We have already done the due diligence on expansion candidates many months ago and significantly narrowed our focus to a number of schools,” Kliavkoff said.

Utah long has been used an example of a program that was able to successfully make the jump from Group of 5 to Power 5. San Diego State long has been reported as a potential fit in the Pac-12 and capable of making that same jump from the Mountain West. Kliavkoff didn't name specific programs in the Pac-12's sights, but when asked if he does see potential programs that are capable of doing what Utah has done, Kliavkoff had a simple answer.

“Yes,” Kliavkoff said.

Utah seeks 3-peat, despite lack of preseason respect

Utah has won back-to-back Pac-12 championships and has plenty of returning standouts, mainly at quarterback with veteran Cam Rising, to join the longest-tenured coach in the conference. But you wouldn’t know that by looking at the preseason predictions from the Pac-12 media. The Utes were picked to finish third behind both USC and Washington.

“I think it's a good spot to be in,” Utah safety Cole Bishop said. “(We) won the past two years, still not getting those votes. It just shows we have to keep working to keep building Utah up so people respect (that) we can go in there and do it every year.”