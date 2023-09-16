Where the good news shines

Former Colorado State golfer Parker Edens made some Colorado golf history this week.

Edens lost in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Mid-Amateur to Stewart Hagestad, who went on to win the title, on Wednesday at Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Scarborough, N.Y.

The former Greeley resident advanced further in the tournament than any Coloradan since Colorado Springs' Michael Harrington in 2014. He also made the quarterfinal. Colorado's Bill Loeffler won the title in 1986.

Edens, who is currently the golf coach at South Dakota State, also finished second at the Colorado Open this summer.

