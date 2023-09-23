EUGENE, Ore. — So far in the 2023 season, Shedeur Sanders has been able to handle everything that’s been thrown at him.

Against TCU, he never wavered and was the star of a 45-42 upset win. Against Nebraska, he got in a groove in the second half as the Buffaloes won by three touchdowns. Against Colorado State, it was an 8-point deficit with 2 minutes left and a 98-yard, game-tying drive.

Saturday in a 42-6 loss to No. 10 Oregon, it was a little bit of everything. There were seven offensive penalties for 55 yards — four of which were procedural, but the other three (a holding, face mask and pass interference) set the Buffs back nearly 40 total yards. Sanders was also sacked seven times for a total yardage loss over 70. He’s now been sacked 23 times through four games — the most of any quarterback in the nation.

It was all too much for Sanders to overcome as the Buffs were thoroughly beaten by the Ducks.

“We just didn’t execute well,” Sanders said postgame. "Missed a couple reads and can’t continue to take sacks like that. I was holding (the ball) too long.”

Sanders and the Buffs managed just 199 yards of offense after averaging 479 through the first three games. Nearly half of CU’s yards (93, to be exact) came on the lone touchdown drive of the game, which came late in the fourth quarter against Oregon’s backups.

“Defensively they presented some things that I guess we just couldn’t get around,” Deion Sanders said.

Shedeur was missing his pal Travis Hunter and relied heavily on veteran Xavier Weaver, who finished with nine catches for 75 yards on 14 targets but also limped to the locker room near the end of the game.

But Shedeur also knows Hunter doesn't play on the offensive line. Hunter might’ve gotten open a little easier than the other CU receivers, but he wouldn’t have made up the difference up front.

“That’s not the reason why we didn’t win,” Shedeur said of Hunter’s absence.

Coach Prime said he knows why the Buffs looked like a different team, at least on offense, from the one that beat TCU as a three-touchdown underdog.

“Penalties murdered us,” Sanders said. “Usually, we’re a really sound team. We don’t make foolish mistakes and implement harm on ourselves, field position-wise. We just kept making mistakes. That’s not indicative to who we are.”

It hasn't been indicative of Shedeur Sanders. He’s lost only a handful of times in his college career, the worst being a 21-point defeat in the Celebration Bowl as a freshman at Jackson State.

With another difficult test next Saturday against a No. 5 USC team capable of scoring every time it gets the ball, Shedeur knows he and the offense better relocate their efficiency — quickly.

“If you don’t execute, you’re going to lose,” Shedeur said. “It’s not nothing magical or anything they did that was unreal, we just didn’t execute our game plan.”