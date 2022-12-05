Here are some highlights from new Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders' long and storied career.
High school
North For Myers High School (1982-1985)
-- Letterman and All-State honoree in football, basketball and baseball
-- Was drafted by Kansas City Royals but did not sign
College
Florida State (1985-1989)
-- Competed in football, baseball and track
-- Two-time consensus All-American cornerback
-- 14 career interceptions
-- Hit .331 in 1986; stole 27 bases in 1987
-- Drafted in 30th round of 1988 MLB Draft (Yankees)
-- Drafted fifth overall in 1989 NFL Draft (Falcons)
Professional
NFL (1989-2000, 04-05)
-- Played cornerback for five teams (Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys, Washington, Ravens)
-- 2x Super Bowl champion (49ers, Cowboys)
-- NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1994)
-- 6x All-Pro first team
-- 54 career interceptions
-- On Oct. 11, 1992, Sanders played in a NFL and MLB game in the same day
-- Only player to play in a Super Bowl and World Series
MLB (1989-1997, 2001)
-- Played outfield for four teams (Yankees, Braves, Reds, Giants)
-- World Series champion (Braves)
-- 186 stolen bases
Coaching
Prime Prep Academy (2012-2013)
Triple A Academy (2015-16)
Trinity Christian School (Texas) (2017-2020)
-- was offensive coordinator
Jackson State (2020-2022)
-- Went 27-5 as coach
-- 2x SWAC champion (2021, 2022)
-- 2x SWAC coach of year (2021, 2022)
