LAS VEGAS — There’s been a mass exodus of players out of Boulder in the last nine months, and Brendon Lewis was the first.

The former Colorado quarterback left the team a few weeks after Karl Dorrell was fired in October, well before the disastrous 1-11 season came to an end in Boulder and well before Deion Sanders set foot on campus.

He found his new home around the holidays, committing to Nevada on Christmas Eve and becoming the first of several former Buffaloes to join programs in the Mountain West.

After he worked with the first team offense in the spring, the Wolf Pack certainly seem happy to have Lewis on board.

“Brendon’s been awesome,” Nevada coach Ken Wilson said at Mountain West media days. “The second he got in the portal, I told my guys (to) get his number (and that) I gotta get in touch with this guy. He has not disappointed.”

Wilson had already seen Lewis in person once when he was the co-defensive coordinator at Oregon in 2021. That was easily Lewis’ best performance in a freshman season that saw him consistently get beaten up behind a struggling offensive line, and he managed to complete 25 of 33 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns in a loss that wasn’t as lopsided as it could’ve been because of Lewis.

“While we won the game, he had a great game against us and he kept plays alive,” Wilson said. “Standing and watching him on the sidelines against a pretty good Oregon football team, he was impressive. If he gives us that and continues to grow, he could be a really, really good college quarterback.”

After playing just a handful of quarters in 2022, Lewis has shown everyone at Nevada that he’s eager to be a starting quarterback again and he’s doing it in every way possible, including in the weight room where Wilson said he’s “never been around a quarterback that lifts like Brendon Lewis.”

“He’s dying to be out on the field,” Wilson said.

Here’s a look at a few other former Buffaloes around the Mountain West:

Utah State

The Aggies added a pair of former Buffs last month in wide receiver Grant Page and defensive back Simeon Harris.

Page, a Boulder native and Fairview grad, was still rehabbing from a knee injury when he arrived on Colorado’s campus and redshirted for the 2022 season. He stuck around for spring practices and was one of many players the program moved on from after the spring game, ultimately winding up at Utah State, a team that was one of the first to offer him in high school before he became a highly-rated prospect and received Power 5 interest.

“He’s got nothing but great things ahead of him and coming off the knee (injury) and having four years left, we’d be crazy not to go back and invest in him,” Utah State coach Blake Anderson said. “He might help us this fall, I don’t know, but we felt like for sure, over the career, that we were positive that we needed in our offense.”

Harris is also someone the Aggies have high hopes for and they expect him to contribute immediately. By the end of last season, he was the regular starter in the slot cornerback role and was a consistent contributor as a true freshman.

“I know the season and their roster and their win-loss record was not attractive and there’s been a ton of attrition there, but that particular young man has come in and made an immediate impact in every area,” Anderson said. “One of the first to learn the defense this offseason, one of those first in, last out kind of guys. He’s been an amazing addition for us in a back end where we were very worried about. I’d like to think that we’re going to look up and see him making a huge impact.”

Boise State

Another former Colorado wide receiver has found a new home in the Mountain West in former Cherry Creek standout Chase Penry, who joined Boise State in the winter.

Penry finds himself in a wide receiver room filled with talent on a Broncos team picked to win the conference, but he’s fit in well in the locker room.

“He’s one of those guys that comes in and everyone gravitates toward him,” Boise State tight end Riley Smith told The Denver Gazette. “He’s a baller. He went out (this spring) and started making plays off the bat. He’ll definitely have a chance to contribute. He’s a good player and just a good person to have in the locker room.”

New Mexico

Offensive lineman Travis Gray, an Aurora native and Cherokee Trail grad, was one of the many players that left CU after spring practices, but one year removed from being a four-star high school prospect, Gray had plenty of suitors and quickly found his new team at New Mexico.

Take one look at him and it’s easy to see why coaching staffs want Gray in their program.

“You can’t coach (being) 6-foot-7, 315 (pounds),” Lobos coach Danny Gonzales told The Denver Gazette. “He’s an athlete. It’s going to take a little development to continue to build his strength in the weight room, but he’s an athletic and he can run. He’s got tools that we can work with. I think he’s got huge upside and he’s a freshman.”