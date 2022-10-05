BOULDER • Quincy Allen would just pick up a basketball to feel it in his hands and visualize being out on the court.
Allen came in as part of the same recruiting class that KJ Simpson and Julian Hammond showed has plenty of talent last season, but all he could do was watch as those guys saw minutes early on in their freshman seasons and he missed the entire year due to injuries.
“It was definitely hard,” Allen told The Denver Gazette. “Each game, I was itching to get out there and play.”
Out of that entire five-person recruiting class, Allen may have carried the biggest excitement with him to campus. He was the Washington, D.C., Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior at Maret High School.
Now heading into the 2022-23 season, he’s once again showing all of the talent that made CU bring him to Boulder all the way from Maryland.
“Quincy will make plays that make your jaw drop,” coach Tad Boyle said.
Even players new to the program can’t believe the flashes Allen shows during practice.
“He’s a freak,” Princeton grad transfer Ethan Wright said. “Some of the stuff that he’s done on the court in pickup is just stuff that I’ve never seen before. I think he’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen.”
Looking at Allen’s makeup, it’s hard not to see similarities to Jabari Walker, who’s now in the NBA with the Trailblazers after spending the last two seasons in Boulder. Like Walker, Allen can jump out of the building, which allows him to rebound well and block shots, and also knock down shots from beyond the 3-point line.
It’s not going to be a seamless transition though for Allen as he’s still continuing to reacclimate himself on the court and he knows it’s important to stay patient as he works his way back into the fold.
“Everyday I’m coming in here ready to learn and just trying to get better,” Allen said. “I’m not going to get it right away, but I’m definitely improving by being in the right spots defensively and knowing my role on offense.”
But he’s got veteran teammates to keep on track because they know just how good he can be once he puts it all together.
“Adjusting to the college game is really difficult, regardless of how talented you are,” Wright said. “For him, it’s just about getting up to speed with the sets and where he's supposed to be. As he continues to do that, he starts to use these incredible gifts that he has.”
There’s still over a month until the season opener on Nov. 7, but there might not be a player on CU’s roster more excited to finally get back out in a game setting after a few years of watching.
“I want to get out here and show everyone what I can do — bring energy, make big plays, hit big shots,” Allen said.
Media day takeaways
Lawson Lovering will be counted on at center
With Evan Battey and Jabari Walker moving on after last season, there’s a distinct lack of size on this year’s roster.
That’s thrusted sophomore Lawson Lovering into a much bigger role after a season in which he struggled early on before suffering an injury that caused him to miss the final 15 games of the season.
“He was really coming on,” Boyle said. “I think the biggest thing with Lawson is his physical development. He had a great summer in the weight room and that's going to pay dividends for him this year and then mentally … he's got to be able to play through mistakes. When you got Evan Battey there and Lawson’s struggling it's easy to have a fallback guy. Well, we don't have a fallback guy this year.”
Julian Hammond already a Tad Boyle favorite
Tad Boyle’s eyes lit up when he was asked about Julian Hammond on Wednesday.
The sophomore from Cherry Creek saw his role get bigger and bigger as last season went on and now that’s even more pronounced this season as he’s one of the main guards Boyle has at his disposal.
“He’s that quiet guy that sometimes gets overlooked and probably the most steady, consistent guard that we have right now,” Boyle said. “I’ve got a lot of confidence in Julian. Julian’s got that ‘it’ factor that you can’t pinpoint what makes him effective.”
J’Vonne Hadley could be an instant contributor
Ivy League grad transfers Jalen Gabiddon from Yale and Ethan Wright from Princeton have gotten plenty of attention this offseason, but keep an eye on junior college transfer J’Vonne Hadley. Gabiddon and Wright will surely be rotation players from the first game on for Boyle, but he’s spoken very highly of Hadley, who played at Indian Hills Community College last season with a year at Northeastern before that.
“We don’t recruit a lot of junior college players here, but J’Vonne made a lot of sense given the situation we were in last spring after a curveball was thrown at us,” Boyle said. “But we’ve got a good player.”
Hadley has good size and strength on the wing and could be one of the team’s best defenders, as well as a player that could be a key scorer off the bench.