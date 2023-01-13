Things are looking up for the Pac-12.
It’s been a struggle as a whole for the conference since the College Football Playoff era began in 2014. There’s just one year left of the current four-team format, but the Pac-12 is last among Power 5 conferences with just two appearances — Oregon in 2014 and Washington in 2016.
All four other major conferences have at least five each and while each of them has had one team dominate the appearances — Alabama in the SEC, Ohio State in the Big Ten, Clemson in the ACC and Oklahoma in the Big 12 — it’s still not a great sign that the Pac-12 hasn’t had a program with multiple playoff appearances.
USC nearly broke through in year one of Lincoln Riley’s tenure but lost to Utah in the conference title game. The Trojans appear to be set at quarterback for the next few years with Caleb Williams and five-star freshman Malachi Nelson on the roster.
As former walk-on Stetson Bennett has proved at Georgia, you don’t need an elite quarterback prospect to win a national championship, but it sure doesn’t hurt and the Pac-12 has a bunch.
Let’s rank the likely starters:
1. Caleb Williams, USC
2022 stats: 4,537 passing yards, 66.6 completion percentage, 42 passing TDs, 10 rushing TDs, 5 INTs
There is no other choice here.
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is not only the top quarterback in the conference heading into next season, but he’s also the top QB in the country and would have to play pretty poorly for a few months to not be taken No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
2. Michael Penix Jr., Washington
2022 stats: 4,641 passing yards, 65.3 completion percentage, 31 TDs, 8 INTs
If Penix was in just about any other conference in the country, he’d have a legitimate case to be the top returning QB. He just happens to play in the same conference as Williams. Penix, the Indiana transfer, earned AP Comeback Player of the Year honors with his outstanding season in which he was second in the country in passing yards.
He surprised some people by coming back for a sixth and final season in 2023. And he’s a big reason Washington will likely be a preseason top 10 team.
3. Bo Nix, Oregon
2022 stats: 3,593 passing yards, 71.9 completion percentage, 44 total TDs (29 passing), 7 INTs
Another player who somewhat surprisingly announced he was returning for his final year of eligibility, Nix finally put it all together at Oregon after three inconsistent years at Auburn. He’ll have to do it with a new offensive coordinator next season as Kenny Dillingham left to be the Arizona State head coach.
4. Cameron Rising, Utah
2022 stats: 3,034 passing yards, 64.7 completion percentage, 32 total TDs (26 passing), 8 INTs
There are quarterbacks with better stats than Rising, but he deserves to be this high because he has won in the last few seasons, particularly the last two Pac-12 Championships. He’s back for a final year and should have Utah in the preseason top 15 again.
5. Cameron Ward, Washington State
2022 stats: 3,231 passing yards, 64.4 completion percentage, 28 total TDs (23 passing), 9 INTs
Ward is probably the most underrated quarterback in the conference. After making the jump from the FCS level last offseason, Ward immediately looked like he belonged at the Power 5 level and raised the ceiling for Washington State next season.
6. DJ Uiagalelei, Oregon State
2022 stats (at Clemson): 2,521 passing yards, 62.1 completion percentage, 29 total TDs (22 passing), 7 INTs
After losing his job at Clemson, Uiagalelei couldn’t have landed at a better spot for his skill set. Despite struggling as a passer this season, Uiagalelei is still an elite runner and there’s no offense in the country (aside from the service academies) more content to run the ball down defenders' throats than Jonathan Smith and Oregon State.
7. Jayden de Laura, Arizona
2022 stats: 3,685 passing yards, 62.5 completion percentage, 29 total TDs (25 passing), 13 INTs
Jayden de Laura sure loves to throw the ball, that’s for sure. Arizona has found an offensive identity with de Laura under center. He will throw his fair share of interceptions, but he’s also capable of regularly throwing for 400 yards in a game.
8. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
2022 stats (at Jackson State): 3,752 passing yards, 70.6 completion percentage, 46 total TDs (40 passing), 6 INTs
There’s a real chance Sanders is a top 5 quarterback in the Pac-12 this season, but he’s got to prove it first. He’ll have the chance to continue to put up big numbers with offensive coordinator Sean Lewis’ vertical offense and plenty of weapons on the outside. The quarterback play at CU was the worst in the conference last season, but the Buffaloes likely won’t have that problem for at least the next two years.
9. Drew Pyne, Arizona State
2022 stats (at Notre Dame): 2,021 passing yards, 64.6 completion percentage, 22 passing TDs, 6 INTs
Much like in Boulder, coach Kenny Dillingham is undergoing a roster overhaul in Tempe and has his quarterback for the next few years in Pyne, a Notre Dame transfer who started much of the past season. All Dillingham offenses put up big numbers and if Pyne is as good as the Sun Devils believe, the turnaround could be quick at ASU.
10. Dante Moore, UCLA
Moore flipped from Oregon to UCLA on signing day, which wasn’t much of a surprise after Nix announced his return and Dillingham, his primary recruiter, left for ASU. The five-star out of Detroit will have a good chance to be a multi-year starter and put up big numbers in Chip Kelly’s offense. Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaves a good blueprint for success for the Bruins going forward.
11. Sam Jackson, California
The TCU transfer actually saw time near the end of the blowout over the Buffs in Week 1 last season and now he moves on to Berkeley, where he’ll likely get the chance to start.
NOTE: Stanford does not have a projected starter at QB at this time.