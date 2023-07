Pat Shurmur is returning to Colorado.

Shurmur, who served as Broncos offensive coordinator during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, is joining Deion Sanders and the CU Buffs coaching staff as an offensive analyst, according to a report from 247Sports.

Denver's 9News reported Shurmur signed a contract with CU Friday.

Shurmur has been an NFL mainstay and has not coached college ball since 1998 at Stanford.

—Paul Klee, The Denver Gazette