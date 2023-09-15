Going on 10 months now, Jay Norvell has been asked about Deion Sanders and Colorado just about every time he’s been interviewed.

The Colorado State coach has been asked if he’s ever met Coach Prime (he hasn’t), if it’s had any effect on the Rams (it hasn’t) and what he thinks of the Buffs' program going full-blast on social media (he doesn’t care).

To start Rocky Mountain Showdown week, Norvell began his press conference with a 12-minute opening statement that included the following on Coach Prime: “Deion Sanders has had a lot of public critics. I’m not one of them.”

Sanders returned the favor in his weekly presser, saying, “I have the utmost respect for him, truly.”

It looked like a game defined by respect — until Wednesday, only three days before the first in-state matchup between the coaches.

In his weekly coach’s show alongside Brian Roth, the voice of the Rams, Norvell finally had enough, criticizing Sanders for wearing a hat and sunglasses just about every time he appears on camera, which is a lot.

“I’m tired of all that stuff,” Norvell said.

It didn’t take long for that message to reach Coach Prime.

“It’s a beautiful day, ain’t it? I’m minding my own business, watching some film, trying to get ready, trying to get out here and be the best coach I can be and I look up and I read some bull-junk that they said about us,” Sanders said in a video posted by Deion Jr. at CU’s Thursday practice. “It was just gonna be a good game. It was gonna be a great test, a battle (of) Colorado.”

As Sanders spoke to his team in the huddle, the message was the exact same one the CU coaches and players were repeating last week in the leadup to the Nebraska game.

“They done messed around (and) made it what?” Sanders asked his team.

“Personal!” was the immediate response.

Yes, for the third week in a row, it’s "personal" for the Buffs. Will there be a game this season it's not? Maybe not with how well it’s worked.

But for this week and this game, the animosity on both sides is good for everyone involved.

The brewing animosity between the rivals shines another national spotlight on a college football state that had been dormant. Plus, the 24-point spread suggests the game won’t be competitive.

Now, fans across the country will stay up late to see just how many points Coach Prime’s team puts on the scoreboard.

Norvell was right this week when he said there will probably be more eyes than ever on the Rocky Mountain Showdown. He ensured that to be the case with his jabs at Prime.

It probably won’t work out well for the Rams, but the game got more interesting for everyone watching. For that, we say thanks, Coach.

This is part of what makes college football great.

5 Games to Watch

No. 7 Penn State at Illinois (10 a.m., FOX)

"Big Noon Kickoff" was originally scheduled to attend this Big Ten matchup before rerouting to Boulder. This game would be a lot more interesting if the Illini were 2-0, but Champaign is still a tough place to play. If the Nittany Lions cruise to a big win, that could tell us a lot about their chances at contending for the Big Ten title.

No. 15 Kansas State at Missouri (10 a.m., SEC Network)

Both teams look a lot different than a year ago when the Wildcats dominated the Tigers in a 40-12 blowout. But Mizzou seems primed for an upset against the defending Big 12 champions, who must keep winning to remain in the conversation with Texas and Oklahoma as the conference’s top teams in 2023.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

No. 8 Washington at Michigan State (3 p.m., Peacock)

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker may have coached his last game with the Spartans as he is suspended due to an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. It's a huge fall for the former Buffs coach who got a $95 million contract extension less than two years ago.

No. 11 Tennessee at Florida (5 p.m., ESPN)

While there seems to be a talent gap between the Vols and the Gators, Tennessee hasn’t won in Gainesville in 20 years. A win for the Vols would go a long way toward proving they’re as good as they were during last year’s magical run and once again contenders to make the playoff.

No. 18 Colorado vs. Colorado State (8 p.m., ESPN)

The made-for-TV special kicks off at 10 p.m. on the east coast. Coach Prime's Buffs are the biggest sports story right now and now after what’s been said in the lead-up to kickoff, plenty of people know who of Jay Norvell as well.

King’s Top 5 Heisman candidates

1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

It was another ho-hum Saturday night for Williams, who threw for more touchdowns (3) than incompletions (2) in USC’s blowout win over Stanford last week. He’s thrown for 12 total touchdowns in three home games and now hits the road for the first time. He’ll face the Buffs in Boulder on Sept. 30.

2. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

No player is averaging more passing yards per game than Shedeur Sanders. His 903 total yards have also come against Power 5 opponents — TCU, last year’s national runner-up, and the Buffs’ chief rival, Nebraska.

3. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Usually beating Alabama in Tuscaloosa vaults someone to the top of any Heisman candidates list, but that’s just how good Williams and Sanders have been so far. Ewers was impressive as Texas beat the Crimson Tide. He's cemented himself in the Heisman conversation, while also putting the Longhorns in playoff contention.

4. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

All Michael Penix Jr. does is throw for over 400 yards. He did it three times last season and has done it twice in the first two weeks this season, following up his big performance in Washington’s impressive win over Boise State with another 409 yards and three touchdowns in a Huskies win over Tulsa.

5. Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

Travis wasn’t his sharpest (51.7 completion %) in the Seminoles’ big win over Southern Miss, but his performance in the win over LSU was certainly good enough to keep him on this list.

Where to watch

Here’s our pick, a great spot to watch the game of the week with fellow CSU Rams fans:

The Dam Grille (8000 E Quincy Ave #1500)