BOULDER • The first half was promising.
This new offense, led by offensive coordinator Mike Sanford, did almost everything you could’ve asked for. Colorado out-gained TCU 212-67 and dominated time of possession with an advantage over 14 minutes.
But a special teams miscue meant the Buffs went into the locker room down 7-6.
Still, any Buffs fan probably would’ve taken that coming into the night as double-digit underdogs.
But in the second half, the TCU everyone expected showed up. A 43-yard touchdown run on the Horned Frogs’ first drive swung all the momentum in their favor and they rolled past the Buffs to a 38-13 victory in the season opener at Folsom Field.
The story coming into the night revolved around both team’s quarterback situations. Neither team elected to name a starting QB before the game and by the end of the night, five different QBs saw the field just as it was speculated throughout the week.
CU's returning starter, Brendon Lewis got the nod over former Tennessee transfer J.T. Shrout, who’s finally healthy after missing all of last season with a knee injury. He played every snap up until the final drive of the first half when Shrout was brought in for the two-minute drill.
On the other sideline, Chandler Morris got the start over incumbent Max Duggan in a bit of a surprise, but he showed why in TCU’s big third quarter until an injury forced Duggan to enter the game.
Any goodwill that Lewis earned by his solid play in the first half quickly went away after the first drive of the second half went three-and-out and the second drive stalled out shortly after they crossed midfield. And as the clock ran out on the third quarter, a decent chunk of fans headed for the exit, maybe sensing the inevitability of what was coming in the final 15 minutes of play.
Duggan kept the TCU offense rolling when he came in to start the fourth quarter, picking up 33 yards on a draw. Later on the drive, a pitch pass to Savion Williams on fourth down put the Horned Frogs on just a few yards away from going up by three scores. Kendre Miller scored on the next play to put TCU up 24-6 and that was about it.
Shrout was inserted at QB for the next CU drive, but it felt a series or two too late. He went on to finish 13-of-23 passing for 157 yards in his Buffs debut, including leading the lone touchdown drive of the night in garbage time, capped off by a 23-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.
Lewis was 13-of-18 for 78 yards and a team-high 42 rushing yards.
What comes next for CU will be interesting. They have a difficult opponent to prepare for for next week in Air Force and it wouldn’t be surprising if Shrout gets the start next week in Colorado Springs.
Defensively for CU, the linebacker group in the first game post-Nate Landman played well. The trio of Quinn Perry, Robert Barnes and West Virginia transfer Josh Chandler-Semedeo all had their moments, combining for 14 tackles on the night.
Kicker Cole Becker went 2-for-2 on field goal attempts to start the year, converting from 37 and 43 yards for the Buffs’ only points of the night.