BOULDER — Sean Lewis expects a lot from his quarterback. Part of that is the expectations he has for himself and his teams on the whole, but also because his up-tempo offense often asks a lot out of the player throwing the ball all over the field.

Heading into his first season at Colorado and with a brand new starter in Shedeur Sanders, that hasn’t changed.

“For him to have a conceptual understanding at a mastery level of what we’re doing so that he can be an elite problem solver,” said Lewis of his expectations for Sanders in fall camp. “It’s a matter of knowing where the answers are to the problems that the defenses present to us.”

Lewis has often said that there is a lot of trial and error in his offense that’s been so successful over the past few years at Kent State and that’s what the spring was for. There were always going to be a lot of personnel changes after the spring game so a full ramp up couldn’t really take place until they had the pieces in place.

After the newcomers arrived in the summer and the transition has been made to fall camp, everyone on the Buffaloes likes what they have around Sanders and now the quarterback-offensive coordinator relationship has continued to develop with the two spending more and more time together as the season gets closer and closer every day.

“It means a lot,” Sanders said. “I’m starting to understand how he’s thinking and why he’s calling certain stuff and what to do in each situation that presents itself. He’s giving us all the answers to the problems, we’ve just gotta solve ‘em. If we don’t, it’s on us.”

The Buffaloes are just a few days into camp, so there’s still room to grow for everyone, but Sanders believes he’s on the path to getting to that ‘mastery level’ that Lewis is hoping for.

“I would say right now I’m (at) 80 percent,” Sanders said.

The one thing that is helping Sanders right now is the fact that the offense isn’t too dissimilar from the one he ran last season at Jackson State. Last year’s JSU offensive coordinator and current CU wide receivers coach Brett Bartolone comes from the Air Raid school under current Colorado State coach Jay Norvell, who had Bartolone on staff at Nevada.

There are plenty of similarities between the two schemes and the connection between the quarterback and the wide receivers is at the forefront of both. But for Sanders, what matters most to him is having a play caller that he feels knows how to use the personnel on the field and he certainly thinks Lewis is that.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“Any OC could call the same (plays), but you’ve gotta understand how to call the same things with the players that you have,” Sanders said. “It’s not really a big difference because we do the same concepts, we just call it different names. Everybody runs mesh, everybody runs verticals, that’s just offensive football. (If) you play Madden, you’ll see that.”

Heading into his third season in college, it’s a third new offense that Sanders has had to spend an offense learning. The stakes and the expectations have risen each year, but none of it gets to him.

“Passing is passing,” Sanders said. “It’s just a different scheme, it’s just a different way (to) call it. As long as everything makes sense, I don’t mind it at all.”

Kent State QBs under Sean Lewis

A year-by-year look at how the Golden Flashes primary starting QBs performed in Lewis’ five years in charge:

Woody Barrett (2018): 229-for-390, 2,339 yards, 11 TDs, 9 INTs,

Dustin Crum (2019): 217-for-313, 2625 yards, 20 TDs, 2 INTs

Dustin Crum (2020*): 83-for-113, 1,181 yards, 12 TDs, 2 INTs

Dustin Crum (2021): 244-for-381, 3,187 yards, 20 TDs, 6 INTs

Collin Schlee (2022): 157-for-266, 2,109 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs

* - COVID shortened season, 4 games played