After months of TV appearances, YouTube videos and recruiting victories, it’s finally time to see Deion Sanders in action as coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

The first of 15 spring practices is Sunday with the last of those 15 practices being the Black and Gold game on April 22, which will be broadcast on ESPN.

It’s hard to limit it to just a few storylines with how new everything is with this team — the roster, the coaching staff, the expectations — but here are five things to watch in Boulder.

“Coach Prime” on the sidelines

We’ve seen a lot of Sanders since he took over the Buffaloes, and that’s by design. Whether it’s on national TV, out for a meal in Boulder or riding his bike around the facilities, Sanders and his team have given a pretty good glimpse of what the offseason is like for college coaches.

But now it’s time to get to work.

It’s not just that we’ll finally get to see what Sanders will be like in a practice setting at CU, but we’ll also get to see how this team will look on both sides of the ball come fall.

For as much as there’s an obvious interest in Sanders, there should be just as much intrigue in offensive coordinator Sean Lewis and defensive coordinator Charles Kelly.

Both have had success throughout their careers with Kelly as a multi-time national champion and Lewis having been a head coach for five years and is not yet 40 years old.

Regardless of how long Sanders sticks around in Boulder, if the Buffaloes have as much success as they hope, there’s a chance Lewis is Colorado's next head coach.

Is Shedeur the real deal?

This might be the question that defines the 2023 season for the Buffs.

With the transfer portal, it’s never been easier to get good quarterback play in college football. Just about every team in the Pac-12 will be starting a transfer quarterback in the fall and the Buffaloes need Shedeur Sanders to be a lot closer to what Cam Ward was for Washington State last year and not what J.T. Shrout was for CU.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Could Travis Hunter really start at WR and CB?

It’s been fun to think about ever since Hunter transferred to Colorado, but what are the actual chances he plays a good chunk of snaps on both sides of the ball this fall?

This spring should give us a good indication.

Both the offensive and defensive staffs have seemed open to the idea, but no one really knows until they get to see Hunter on the field.

Which returning players stand out?

While a lot has been made about Sanders, Hunter and the other high-profile transfers, there are still plenty of players from last year’s team and plenty that will be counted on to make an impact.

The players that stick out to this new coaching staff could be different than the ones who started last season.

Who could be the star of spring ball?

Outside of the obvious names, there are plenty of candidates to surprise people and be the talk of Boulder by the end of April.

Let’s go with tight end Seydou Traore, who transferred in from Arkansas State in January.

Traore originally hails from London, England and was a standout goalkeeper growing up before coming to the United State in high school to pursue a Division I scholarship in football. He could be a major weapon for the Buffaloes after earning honorable mention All-American honors and tearing up the Sun Belt conference last season.