BOULDER — How is soon is too soon to start building the Shedeur Sanders statue outside Folsom Field?

For the Colorado quarterback, it was mostly a struggle on Saturday night. But in the final stages of the No. 18 Buffaloes’ 43-35 double overtime win over rival Colorado State, Sanders was everything his team needed him to be — and then some.

His pair of touchdown passes to Michael Harrison in each overtime period completed the 11-point comeback, but the 98-yard touchdown drive that forced overtime in the first place will go down as one of the most iconic moments in the history of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

AND JUST LIKE THAT COLORADO TAKES BACK THE LEAD IN OT 🦬@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/iocEq5HLqM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2023

In a game defined by emotion, Sanders was cool, calm and collected in the game’s biggest moment. As he took the field with 2:06 left to play in regulation, Sanders and the offense had orchestrated just one touchdown drive all night long.

But he had only one thing on his mind.

“Brady mode,” Sanders said, noting his mentor, Tom Brady. “He does it all the time, I gotta be able to do it.”

The drive started with a 2-yard run by Dylan Edwards and as the seconds continued to tick off the clock, it looked like that possession was going to end like all but one of the first 12 of the game concluded — without a touchdown.

But then Sanders hit Harrison for an 11-yard gain. Then it was an 18-yard completion to Tar’Varish Dawson. Two plays later, it was a 26-yard pass to Xavier Weaver to get across midfield. Three more plays later, with under a minute to go, Sanders found a wide-open Jimmy Horn Jr. near the 10-yard line, who made one man miss and found his way into the end zone, sending Folsom Field into a frenzy that it hasn’t experienced in two decades.

COLORADO TOUCHDOWN 🦬😱@CUBuffsFootball now needs the 2-point conversion to tie it! pic.twitter.com/Prh1cxOwcK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2023

Moments like that can define a quarterback. Sanders has been firmly in the early-season Heisman conversation, but moments like that stick with people all season long.

Nothing about it was surprising to his coach, though.

“This is who he is,” Coach Prime said.

Deion Sanders has seen his son lead game-winning drives time and time again as he’s coached him from youth football all the way through to this season in Boulder. Even in the most tense moments of the game, Coach Prime never wavers — with one caveat.

“As long as the ball is in Shedeur’s hands,” Coach Prime said.

Despite the CU offense clearly not being at its best, with Shedeur even admitting, “What we was doing was very bad,” the Buffs QB still managed to finish an efficient 38-for-47 for 348 yards and four touchdowns and an interception.

After the game, his dad reiterated the point many who have been around this program for a long time have already said.

“This is not normal,” Coach Prime said. “This kid can flat out play. Forget the name Sanders.”

He’s right. There probably hasn’t been a quarterback that has ever played like this in Boulder.

This team certainly has its flaws and despite the 3-0 record, the tests are coming and they’re coming soon. Even so, the Buffs are never going to stop believing as long as No. 2 has the ball. The next time CU has to go 98 yards in two minutes to force overtime, everyone in the stadium won’t stop believing, either.

“I wish the whole game was just (like) that, honestly,” Shedeur said.