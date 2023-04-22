BOULDER • Shedeur Sanders is a Texas native who played his first two years of college football in Mississippi and spends spring break working out in Miami.

So when he went out to warm up for Saturday’s spring game while the ground crew was still clearing snow off the field and flurries were falling around him, it was totally new territory for the Colorado quarterback.

“I never played in the snow before,” Sanders said after 47,000-plus watched his unofficial Buffaloes debut. “I played in extreme cold weather, but not like this. It was cool. It was real fun going out there.”

Sanders is arguably the biggest driving force in how successful the Buffaloes will be in year one under his dad, Deion Sanders but, as he did at Jackson State, he looked more than comfortable in the spotlight in his first appearance at Folsom Field

Sanders sprayed the ball all over the field, completing 16 of 19 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns, also adding a 7-yard rushing touchdown.

The first team offense was on the field for five separate drives in the 11-on-11 action and, in the first look at Sean Lewis’ offense, the Buffs shined.

Sanders and the offense scored on all but one possession, ironically the one with the best starting field position at the defense’s 20-yard line.

“I will say, we’re heading in a great direction. Now, I know what I want. Back then I was younger, I didn't. I was nervous, I was out there playing, and I didn't understand what I wanted. So I had to learn a lot," Shedeur said. "I have a couple years under my belt now, so I know exactly what I want and I know how to get the best out of guys.”

While the South Florida transfer didn’t see any action due to injury, it’s clear Sanders has a good rapport with two-way star Travis Hunter and returning starter Montana Lemonious-Craig.

The first play of the game was a 10-yard completion to Hunter on a quick out-route. That drive was capped off by a 15-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Hunter in the end zone.

Another look at the first #CUBuffs TD of the day pic.twitter.com/O6pfYUQp5r https://t.co/JYsAAzi0Az — Tyler King (@King_TylerB) April 22, 2023

The second drive for the first team offense was highlighted by a 39-yard pass to Lemonious-Craig on a free play after defensive end Taylor Upshaw jumped offside.

The highlight of the day came on the third series. The offense was tasked with starting inside its own 5-yard line and on the third play of the drive, Sanders saw Lemonious-Craig sneak open in the secondary and delivered a pass in stride that Lemonious-Craig took to the end zone for a 98-yard touchdown.

Another look at the TD pass from Shedeur Sanders to Montana Lemonious-Craig. While there’s going to be even more roster overhaul in the next few weeks, MLC is definitely going to play a role on the #CUBuffs in the fall. pic.twitter.com/fIFFArEvvw — Tyler King (@King_TylerB) April 22, 2023

“The main thing for a quarterback-receiver relationship is trust,” Sanders said. “That's everything. If I trust him and I know, OK, regardless of anything, he's not going to let nobody pick my ball. I'm just really proud of just the whole receiver corps just stepping up.”