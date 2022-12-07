BOULDER — CU Buffs junior Luke O’Brien has one rule when he doles out tickets to family and friends.
They must wear Buffs gear.
Usually, that’s never an issue. But for the son of two Colorado State grads, Thursday night's renewal of the CU-CSU rivalry at CU Events Center is a different story. O’Brien said his parents will be in the stands wearing black and gold. His sister, however, is a current student at CSU. She's repping green and gold.
“So I’m not giving her a ticket,” O’Brien said with a laugh on Tuesday.
O’Brien is one of three in-state products in CU’s rotation — Cherry Creek’s Julian Hammond III and Colorado Springs’ Nique Clifford are the others — but none of them have gotten a chance to play against their in-state rival yet. O'Brien was starring as a senior at Columbine the last time CU and CSU met in 2019.
“It’s a little personal for me, but I’m excited,” said O’Brien, who has alumni from both schools in his family. “It’s going to be fun.”
The Buffs desperately need a win Thursday, and not only for state bragging rights.
After an 0-2 start to Pac-12 play with losses to Arizona State and Washington last week, Tad Boyle’s team now sits a 4-5, despite looking like a potential NCAA tournament team with wins over No. 11 Tennessee and Texas A&M.
The Rams are also coming off a loss — an 88-83 defeat to Northern Colorado at Moby Arena.
“They struggled their last time out, we struggled our last two times out,” Boyle said. “You’ve got state bragging rights on the line. I may have overscheduled for this team, but here we are in the thick of it and it’s time to try to win the next game.”
CU has yet to field a consistent performance across all 40 minutes. Against Arizona State, it was a second-half collapse that doomed them. Against Washington, a slow start was the culprit.
“I think we just go through rough droughts through games sometimes, like we’ll have 4 or 5 minutes of just not getting stops and not scoring,” Hammond III told The Denver Gazette. “The games we’ve lost, we’ve given most of them away.”
For CU to get back on track, production up and down the rotation is key. The Buffs need sparks off the bench from contributors like O’Brien.
“The start of the season was really rough for me, mentally,” O’Brien told The Denver Gazette. “I was getting in my own head, listening to outside noise. I’ve changed that [over] the last two weeks. The last two games I’ve been playing really well defensively and hopefully I take that into Thursday and continue to build.”
The Buffs have only four games in the next three weeks — the final nonconference games of the year. It’s a good time to rest and get ready for Pac-12 play, but it’s also time to build momentum heading into the holidays.
“Pac-12 play is really tough,” O’Brien said. “If we can pick up all these wins in the nonconference and get some momentum before the Christmas break, it’s going to be huge for us.”