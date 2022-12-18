BOULDER — This one meant a lot to Tad Boyle.
The usually even-keeled coach of the Buffs got a little emotional after Sunday’s 88-77 win over Northern Colorado — not because it was his 261st win at CU, tying him for first all-time with Russell “Sox” Walseth — but because five former players were in attendance and served as a reminder as to just how far he’s come in his career.
It's easy to forget because Boyle is in his 13th season in Boulder, but his only other head coaching gig was at UNC. In the last of his four seasons in Greeley, Boyle guided the Bears to a 25-8 record and a second-place finish in the Big Sky. The five ex-players in attendance on Sunday were Neal Kingman, Devon Beitzel, Will Figures, Terry Anderson and Taylor Montgomery.
“I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for those five guys and other guys like them that played their tails off for the Bears, just like those kids did tonight,” an emotional Boyle said. “When you see players that you're thankful for number one having coached them and now you see them and they’re all grown, they’ve got wives, they’ve got kids, they’re all successful, they’ve got good jobs, it’s really heartwarming. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Northern Colorado and players like those five.”
Two of his current players — Tristan da Silva and KJ Simpson — led the way once again as the Buffs picked up their third win in a row.
Da Silva was coming off a career-high 25 points against North Alabama, and he posted a new career-high with 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field. He also grabbed eight rebounds.
The junior from Germany has increased his points per game average to near 15 in December and has definitely taken the step forward many expected when Jabari Walker left for the NBA after last season.
“He’s a special talent," Boyle said.
Simpson had his most efficient game with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers. He also had one turnover to four assists as he continued his ascension into the upper echelon of point guards in the country.
The Buffs also got a boost off the bench as guards Julian Hammond III and Javon Ruffin combined for 23 points, hitting some big shots as CU began to pull away in the second half.
“The thing about this team, it might be Julian and [Ruffin] tonight, it might be Jalen [Gabiddon] and Ethan [Wright] the next game,” Boyle said. “We need more than just two or three or four guys. It’s a team effort.”
Boyle can take sole possession of the all-time wins record Thursday when CU hosts Southern Utah.
“I never got the opportunity to meet him, unfortunately, but I’ve met many members of his family, who are season ticket holders to this day [and] have been since the day I got here and even previous to my being here,” Boyle said. “Sox was a special man and I’m honored to be in his company.”