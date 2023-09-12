Where good news shines

Prime Tad has entered the chat.

Forty-eight hours after attending Colorado football's big win over Nebraska, Texas high school basketball standout Doryan Onwuchekwa gave a verbal commitment to Tad Boyle's program, according to the recruiting site On3.

Onwuchekwa is listed as a 6-foot-10, 215-pound center from Faith Family Academy in Dallas. He had previously announced a final five of CU, Xavier, TCU, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech.

Onwuchekwa is in the high school Class of 2024.

Coach Prime's Folsom Field debut attracted a list of VIPs, and the Buffs basketball program took advantage. Onwuchekwa was among the hoops recruits who soaked in the football atmosphere. The high school prospects were joined by NBA Buffs Derrick White, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jabari Walker, among others.

