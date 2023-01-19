Drew Swick has had parents tell him they’re getting a "varsity-ready" player as a freshman.
But something about this time was different.
All it took was one practice for Swick, now the head coach at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia, to tell his coaches, “Dang, this dude’s legit. He’s the next great.”
That player was Travis Hunter.
A few years later, Swick’s prediction came true.
By the end of his high school career, Hunter had delivered Collins Hill its first state championship and was one of the most decorated players in Georgia preps history, setting the state record for career receiving touchdowns all while being a lockdown cornerback on defense.
It was enough to make him the consensus top recruit in the country for the 2022 class.
Now, after one year at Jackson State, Hunter is the highest-profile of Deion Sanders' roster with the Colorado Buffaloes — and arguably the most-hyped player the program has seen.
Cleanest uniform in the PAC-12?First look at Travis Hunter suited up in Boulder🔥 pic.twitter.com/d1vWBRTuq3— Playmaker College Football (@playmakerU) January 19, 2023
This is why.
‘I could not take my eyes off Travis Hunter’
There are two moments that stick out to Andrew Ivins during his time evaluating high school players.
The first was the 2017 Opening Finals — Nike’s premier 7-on-7 tournament each summer. It was Trevor Lawrence vs. Justin Fields, and the two went head-to-head in one of the most viral recruiting moments ever.
The second was the first game of Travis Hunter’s senior season.
There were a total of five games that day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Hunter was playing in the finale.
“He put together I think the best performance I’ve ever seen from a high schooler,” Ivins, director of scouting for 247sports, told The Denver Gazette. “He caught 13 passes for over 275 yards, two touchdowns. He also threw a touchdown on a trick play. He had a tackle for loss and an interception.”
But that wasn’t the only time Ivins was wowed by Hunter. The first instance was during a 7-on-7 tournament in the middle of Hunter’s high school career, before he became a phenomenon among national recruiting analysts.
“I showed up to this tournament where there was 500 kids from all around the country,” Ivins said. “My job is to evaluate everyone there, but no matter what I did, my eyes would gravitate towards Travis Hunter. He’s probably the best 7-on-7 player I’ve ever seen. He just made play after play after play on both sides of the ball.”
That only made Ivins’ job harder.
Could they really rank a cornerback as the top player in the entire country?
“Our rankings are meant to reflect the NFL draft,” Ivins said. “Prior to last year, there’s never been a corner that’s gone No. 1 or No. 2 in the draft, but we felt that good about him being a generational talent. The hype is worth it in my opinion.”
It’s not simply on one side of the ball, either.
Hunter was considered the top cornerback in his class — and the top wide receiver. Not many experts believed he’d play much on offense at the college level, but Hunter proved he’s capable with four receiving touchdowns to go with two interceptions during his only season at Jackson State. He played with an undisclosed injury for most of the season.
“If Travis was like, ‘Hey, I just want to play wide receiver,’ yes, we think he could go in the first round,” Ivins said. “We’ve never seen someone go full-time both ways, not in the past 20 years, at a high level. When we ranked him, we thought he was going to go to Florida State and if anybody was going to flip him, it was going to be Alabama or Georgia and it would be pretty wild for him to go in there and get significant snaps on both sides of the ball.”
Well, get ready to see Hunter play both corner and wide receiver for the Buffs this fall.
“I think he’s a guy that can make an impact in the Pac-12 on both sides of the ball,” Ivins said. “If we’re playing a video game, he’s going to have that star underneath him as an impact player.”
‘That kid is always smiling’
Travis Hunter’s smile is unmistakable.
It’s tough to find a photo of the 19-year-old without a wide grin on his face and, according to those who know him well, it’s 100% authentic.
“That kid is always smiling,” Swick told The Denver Gazette. “You’re never having a down moment when you’re around him. He makes every person around him better. The only time I’ve ever really seen him down is when we played 'Call of Duty: Warzone' together and we ended up getting second place, not first.”
Hunter also apparently loves fishing — so he’ll fit right in in Colorado.
What stands out to Swick about Hunter as a person is his loyalty and kindness.
Hunter’s inner circle is small, and if you’re in it, he’ll always be there for you, Swick says.
That’s probably a good reason why, when Hunter flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State, it caused Ivins to call the decision “the shocker of all shockers.”
Players like Hunter rarely choose to play for historically black colleges in the Football Championship Subdivision with so-called bigger offers on the table.
Everyone knew Hunter's affinity for Florida State. But there were also reports national powerhouse Georgia made a late push for him.
“We thought if he was going to flip anywhere, it was probably going to be Georgia,” Ivins said. “Kirby Smart landed his helicopter, or whatever wealthy donor’s helicopter, at one of his games during the season. We thought that Georgia was lurking in the shadows."
Somewhere along the way, Hunter made a connection with Deion Sanders and even snuck down to Jackson State for a visit that few people knew about. On signing day in December 2021, Hunter surprised everyone.
“I don’t know if we’ll see anything like that again,” Ivins said.
“When he chose Jackson State, I just remember the smile that he had — it looked like a relief of pressure off his shoulders,” Swick said. “He just knew that everything was going to be alright going forward because he had Deion Sanders helping him all the way through, which is who you want if you’re going to be a defensive back in the NFL.”
The NFL is at least two years away for Hunter. It’s likely that his stardom will grow now that he’s playing at the Power 5 level. But with Hunter, what you see is what you get.
“Travis has always been Travis Hunter,” Swick said. “For him, what I’m excited about is people get to see Travis Hunter more as a person. Travis Hunter as a person outshines what he is as a football player because he’s a great human being.”