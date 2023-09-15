BOULDER — Rece Davis remembers the last time he was in town for a Colorado football game.

It was October 2012 — the darkest of times for the Buffaloes. He was on the call for CU’s Thursday night game against Arizona State and in front of a generously announced attendance of just over 45,000. The Buffs lost, 51-17.

As Davis gets set to host ESPN’s College GameDay from the CU-Boulder campus ahead of Saturday’s Rocky Mountain Showdown at Folsom Field, the setting couldn't be more different.

“We haven’t spoken of Colorado very often on the show since I’ve been on it and really haven’t talked about them a lot in my 20 years of covering college football at ESPN in the studio,” Davis said Friday outside the CU Events Center. “The fact that they are the No. 1 story of the first two weeks of the season speaks for itself.”

Guess what else speaks for itself in Boulder this weekend? The guest list.

Not only is College GameDay, the premier college football pregame show, in town for the first time since 1996. It seems like everyone is here to find out what Deion Sanders and the No. 18-ranked Buffaloes are all about.

Star Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders joined Stephen A. Smith and Broncos Ringer of Famer Shannon Sharpe during a live taping of ESPN’s "First Take" Friday morning. Yes, CSU Rams coach Jay Norvell and his comments about Coach Prime certainly came up.

“You’ve gotta be a fool to do that,” Shedeur said, setting up the must-see football game Saturday night. “I mean, c’mon, you (are) asking for it.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson received a roaring ovation from the crowd at the live taping of the "Pat McAfee Show" as he joined the set of the ESPN show Friday morning. The Rock will also be the celebrity guest picker on College GameDay.

“Wait until you see what we’ve got cooked up (Saturday),” Davis said.

Lil Wayne, the New Orleans-born rapper who is a close friend of Coach Prime, will be hosting a party Saturday morning, along with Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, at the set of "Big Noon Kickoff," Fox’s pregame show that has been set up on Farrand Field for over a week.

In the span of a few weeks, Boulder has become not just the center of the college football world, but the American sports world as a whole. Even as the NFL season is underway and the MLB season is racing toward the playoffs, the spotlight is on Sanders’ Buffs vs. the rival Rams.

“If it wasn’t for Coach Prime and Colorado, it would be a boring (expletive) beginning of the college football season,” said Desmond Howard, a former Heisman Trophy winner at Michigan and current ESPN analyst. “We’d be talking about the same old crap. It’s refreshing, it’s new, it’s exciting, and it’s great for the sport.”

It’s a historic weekend at CU. It’s almost hard to fathom how quickly the Buffs have gone from 1-11 and one of the least-relevant teams in college ball to 2-0 and the most relevant team.

Shoot, even the CBS show “60 Minutes” has a piece on Coach Prime coming on Sunday night. Such is life in Boulder these days.

“These are my favorite shows when we go to a place either that we’ve never been before or a place where we haven’t been in a long time,” Davis said. “Wherever the game is, no matter who’s broadcasting the game, we go to the best game of the week or the year. This has been the story of the early part of the season and that’s why we’re here.”