CU Buffs basketball is coming', too.

Three Buffs on Wednesday were awarded preseason honors by "The Almanac," a national college hoops publication. CU is situated to be a borderline AP Top 25 team when the poll is released prior to the 2023-24 season.

Tristan da Silva, a senior forward, was listed as the No. 56 player in the nation by The Almanac. KJ Simpson, a junior guard, was No. 91. Cody Williams, a heralded freshman and McDonald's All-American selection, was No. 92.

Da Silva was named to The Almanac’s Preseason All-Pac-12 first team while Simpson was an All-Pac-12 second team selection.

CU was one of the few programs with at least three players on the top-100 list. Gonzaga and Villanova were two others.

CU opens the season against Towson on Nov. 6 at CU Events Center.

