BOULDER — From a name perspective, it’s hard to replace a player Brenden Rice, son of arguably the best wide receiver football has ever seen.
But from a college production standpoint, the Colorado coaching staff couldn’t have done much better with their new wide receiver wearing the No. 2.
R.J. Sneed came to the Buffs after five seasons at Baylor, highlighted by his standout season in 2020 when he was named Second Team All-Big 12 and led the Bears with 39 catches and 497 receiving yards. Overall, he brings with him over 1,564 career receiving yards. For context, that’s 576 more yards than the rest of the CU receivers combined.
Sneed was limited for the first few weeks of camp due to an injury, but he’s been back for over a week now and just in time for him to face a familiar opponent in TCU.
“I’m feeling good,” Sneed told The Denver Gazette. “It’s always good that game week is every week, so of course there’s excitement every year for the first game of the year.”
But Sneed will be counted on for more than just providing some extra insight into a Big 12 team he’s faced multiple teams. He came to Boulder for his last season of college football and the Buffs are going to need everything he can provide all season long.
So far, he’s loving the decision he made and this new offense led by offensive coordinator Mike Sanfrod is a big reason why.
“That was a big reason why I came,” Sneed said. “I saw what coach Sanford, ]tight ends] coach [Clay] Patterson and [wide receivers] coach [Phil] McGeoghan were going to bring. When I learned it and went through the spring, I was excited and really liked it.”
That relationship with McGeoghan, specifically, has been important.
It’s always beneficial for college players to work with coaches with significant time spent in the NFL and that’s what McGeoghan has brought to the receivers room.
“Everybody in that receiver room, including me, wants to go to the NFL, so to have a coach that coached in the NFL, it’s great,” Sneed said. “When he talks, I’m all ears.”
The same goes for head coach Karl Dorrell, who has more experience working with NFL players than anyone else on staff.
“I remember when I came on the visit, [Dorrell] was sitting there talking about receiver things and the ins and outs and how he could help me out,” Sneed said. “If he sees something, he’ll stop you in the hallway and talk to you.”
All eyes haven’t been on Sneed throughout camp, though. A lot of that has to do with him being sidelined for the early part of camp, but it’s also because there’s another senior that could finally be in for a breakout season — Daniel Arias.
The potential has always been there for Arias given his 6-foot-4 frame, but a lack of consistency has prevented him from really being a key target in the Buffs offense the last few seasons. Now, though, heading into his last season, everyone says he’s looking like a different player.
“I feel like it’s all confidence,” Arias said. “I feel like [McGeoghan] has a lot [to do] with that. Last year was tough. It was rough for me. Having the right people in your life to motivate you is really important.”
If Arias truly is in for a breakout season, Sneed provides the Buffs with what he did at Baylor and just one or two young players emerge, then the CU wide receiver room will be in a much better place throughout the season. That’s certainly how Arias sees it playing out.
“It’s really exciting,” Arias said. “When games come, you don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s awesome to trust the person right behind the No. 1 [on the depth chart]. There’s just a confidence among the room that I really like.”