BOULDER — There’s finally a familiar face with a familiar number at Colorado practice.

Out of all the returning players this spring, it should come as no surprise that Trevor Woods has already begun to impress the new coaching staff, becoming the first player from last year’s team to earn a number.

The No. 43 will once again be roaming around the CU secondary this fall at Folsom Field.

“It’s validation,” Woods said Tuesday. “(Number) 43 is just what I’ve always worn. My freshman year was the only time I’ve not worn it. It’s what my dad wore in college and high school, so it’s stuck with me since I was little.”

On a CU defense that ranked as one of the worst in the nation in 2022, Woods was one of the lone bright spots. Consistently cleaning up messes and making open field tackles, the Katy, Texas native had 84 tackles, a pair of forced fumbles and an interception against Arizona State.

Woods then decided to stick it out in Boulder amidst a coaching change and saw several players brought in at his position, but that didn’t change him as a person or a player one bit.

“If I was changing the way I work, that would mean I wasn’t working hard before, you know what I mean?” Woods said.

What has changed him as a player, though, in just a short amount of time is working under defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, who’s also Woods’ position coach at safety and who has plenty of examples of previous players he’s coached to show his current team.

“He’s got an amazing resume,” Woods said. “We watch film and it’ll be like Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James, Pat Surtain — all the best DBs in the league. You know you can trust him because of all the people that he’s coached.”

Woods is also benefiting from his new partner at the back of the defense — Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, one of the leaders of the Jackson State defense last season who’s allowing Woods to be himself in this new-look Buffs defense.

“We have a lot of the same play style,” Woods said. “He’s more of a vocal guy, so I don’t have to say as much when we get into a huddle. We work really well together.”

Silmon-Craig is also one of the first CU players to earn a number, choosing No. 7, and the leadership on the field should come as no surprise. It’s exactly what he expected when he transferred to CU.

“The safety is the quarterback of the defense,” Silmon-Craig said Saturday. “It’s kinda something that you have to do and I’ve been pretty good at it in recent years. That’s part of me being here is to step up and be that leader.”

Silmon-Craig also knows he’s valuable as someone in the locker room who’s already played for coach Deion Sanders, so he knows exactly what the coaching staff is looking for each day on the practice field.

“The standard is set,” Silmon-Craig said. “There’s no gray area. What (Sanders) says is what he means. We just try to be a dictionary to the other guys, just let them know this is what he needs, this is what he wants, just insight into the coaches’ minds.”