Colorado remains the talk of college football.

A trio of Buffaloes players were honored by the Pac-12 on Tuesday for their efforts in a win over then-No. 17 TCU in Week 1.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders earned the conference's offensive player of the week award after throwing for over 500 passing yards, breaking a program record, and four touchdowns in his dazzling FBS debut.

Travis Hunter, the star two-way player for the Buffs, could've been awarded for his efforts on offense with 119 receiving yards on 11 catches, including a few big ones in the fourth quarter, but he was named Pac-12 defensive player of the week for his efforts on the other side of the ball, highlighted by his interception inside the 5-yard line in the third quarter.

Running back Dylan Edwards was named freshman of the week after his record-setting Buffs debut. In his college debut, Edwards scored four touchdowns, including three as a receiver, which broke a record for CU running backs. He also had the most receiving yards in a game by a running back in school history.