The first two months of the most highly anticipated season of the Tad Boyle era are set.

Colorado announced its nonconference schedule, and it features a pair of trips to the east coast for a few important early season matchups.

The Buffaloes begin the season with three straight home games in Boulder against Towson, Grambling State and Milwaukee. They then travel for two games in Daytona Beach, Fla., the week of Thanksgiving. The Buffs will face off against Richmond as part of the Sunshine Slam. The next day, CU will face either Florida State or UNLV.

The Buffs then return home for two games at the CU Events Center against Iona and Pepperdine, with the latest edition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown sandwiched in between.

CU beat Colorado State handedly last season in Boulder by a score of 93-65 and now the series shifts to Moby Arena on Nov. 29. Former Buff and Colorado Springs native Nique Clifford will get the chance to face off against his old team after transferring to CSU in the offseason.

The Buffs will head to Brooklyn in December to face off against Miami, who is coming off a Final Four appearance this March, at the Barclays Center. The nonconference schedule will conclude with two more home games for CU against Northern Colorado and Utah Tech.

There are no early-season Pac-12 games in the middle of nonconference play like in previous years. The conference schedule will begin in the final week of December.

There are high hopes for a return to the NCAA Tournament in 2024 as Boyle returns his top five leading scorers from last season, including all-Pac-12 players Tristan da Silva and KJ Simpson. The Buffs have also added five-star freshman Cody Williams, the highest-rated recruit in program history, and veteran big man Eddie Lampkin, who transferred in from TCU.

CU finished with a record of 18-17 last season after reaching the second round of the NIT.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

CU Buffs 2023-24 nonconference schedule

Nov. 6: vs. Towson

Nov. 10: vs. Grambling State

Nov. 14: vs. Milwaukee

Nov. 20: vs. Richmond (Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, Fla.)

Nov. 21: vs. Florida State/UNLV (Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, Fla.)

Nov. 26: vs. Iona

Nov. 29: at Colorado State

Dec. 3: vs. Pepperdine

Dec. 10: vs. Miami (NABC Brooklyn Showcase in Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Dec. 15: vs. Northern Colorado

Dec. 21: vs. Utah Tech