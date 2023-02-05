BOULDER — Colorado coach Tad Boyle met with his team this week and went over six games from earlier this season.

They were all close losses and games that were within one possession late in the second half.

It’s easy to look at the schedule and see some of the games he’s referring to. The three-point loss to UMass in Myrtle Beach and the home collapse against Arizona State to open Pac-12 play. Both games on the road trip to Los Angeles.

Boyle and his team know they could’ve, and maybe should’ve, won all six of them.

“In some years, you win those close games and everybody thinks, ‘Oh they had a great year,’” Boyle said. “In some years, you don’t win those games and everybody’s like, ‘Oh, Colorado’s not very good this year.’ The reality is, we’re not as good as we think we are when we win and not as bad as we think we are (when we lose).”

The reality is this — Colorado is 14-11 after Sunday’s dominant, 84-62 win over Stanford at the CU Events Center. The Buffaloes aren’t 20-5 like they would be if they’d won all six of those close games.

After making the postseason the last two seasons, there was a feeling coming into this year that this program was on an upward trajectory. The recruiting class that Boyle signed in the fall, which just so happens to be the best in CU history, only added to that.

Maybe this team just wasn’t prepared to make that leap to the top of the Pac-12 and be a no-doubt NCAA Tournament team.

“Jabari Walker’s early entry in the NBA hurt our team, hurt our program — there’s no doubt about that,” Boyle said. “You combine that with the graduation of Evan Battey, one of our all-time greatest Buffs, and maybe in mind I’m thinking this team should stay at those standards and the reality is we weren’t ready for that early.”

The flashes are there, though. They’ve come almost exclusively at home this season where the Buffs are now 11-2 after another two-game sweep in their home gym.

But the main reason for optimism and belief in what Boyle is building rests on the shoulders of two players — Tristan da Silva and K.J. Simpson.

The junior forward and sophomore point guard combined for another 46 points in the win over the Cardinal as they both continue to develop into star players in the Pac-12 and make legitimate cases to be first team all-conference.

With da Silva, it may be easy to forget that he came from halfway across the world — Munich, Germany to be exact — to play in Boulder. He was also recruited during a pandemic and spent his entire first season playing in empty gyms.

He’s a junior now and after his fourth straight game with 20 or more points, he’s averaging 16.5 per game this season, good for third in the Pac-12. Whether it’s knocking down 3-pointers or maneuvering his way into easy looks at the rim, he can do it all with the ball in his hands.

“He’s a special player,” Boyle said. “We knew that when we recruited him and we knew that when we got him here. Now, Tristan’s playing at this level, we can have those expectations now.”

For Simpson, da Silva’s 6-foot-2 sophomore counterpart, this year has been massive for his growth on and off the court.

Simpson looks every bit the part of a player capable of being a star in college basketball. But his inconsistency has been well-documented despite the fact he's not too far behind da Silva with his 16.3 points per game average.

Simpson has eclipsed the 30-point mark twice already this season. But until Sunday, he had yet to reach 20 points since the calendar flipped to 2023. His shot has been off that entire time and it wasn't exactly there against Stanford as he went 0-for-3 from beyond the arc. But he made subtle adjustments, being more aggressive and drawing lots of contact on the way to a career-high 11 made free throws.

“If it’s not falling, then just attack — that’s my mindset,” Simpson said. “I was able to be in positions where Lawson (Lovering) set great screens for me and I was able to get downhill and be able to draw a couple fouls.

“(I’m) just being more patient, not rushing anything, and letting the game come to me.”

The final six games of the year will certainly be a test for the Buffs. They’ve got three in a row on the road and then return home for three in a row to end the regular season. They play an underrated Utah team twice, take a trip south to play both Arizona schools and also host the two L.A. schools.

“We’ve played decent on the road, it’s not like we’ve gotten blown out,” Boyle said. “But we’re not playing well enough to win. What we can change is trying to get over that hump. It really gets down to getting stops and executing offensively. (With) the combination of those two things, we can beat anybody in this league. It’s not going to be easy.”

At this point of the season, though, the recipe for success is clear and it was on full display Sunday night.

“When (Simpson) and Tristan are playing at the level that they played at today, we’re tough to beat,” Boyle said.