It was merely a formality at this point, but Colorado’s leading scorer is returning to Boulder for his senior season.

The Buffaloes officially announced that Tristan da Silva has withdrawn from the NBA draft on Wednesday morning.

da Silva announced after CU was eliminated from the NIT in March that he would likely be testing the NBA draft waters this offseason after scoring nearly 16 points per game and earning first team All-Pac-12 honors in his junior season.

The Munich, Germany native became a go-to scoring option for Tad Boyle in the Buffs in his second year as a starter, sharing the offensive load with sophomore guard KJ Simpson. da Silva scored 20 or more points 11 times throughout the course of the season, erupting for a career-high 30 points in a win over Oregon at the CU Events Center in January.

The return of da Silva is a massive boost to the expectations for the 2023-24 season. Now, the Buffs have a trio of da Silva, Simpson and incoming 5-star freshman Cody Williams that should have CU competing near the top of the Pac-12 all year long.

Incoming freshman invited to USA basketball U19 training camp

The Buffs will be well-represented in red, white and blue this summer.

Not only will Tad Boyle be the coach of the U.S. national team at this summer’s U19 Men’s World Cup in Hungary, but there’s a good chance a future CU player will be on the roster.

Cody Willams, the highest-rated recruit ever signed by the Buffs, is one of the 35 players invited to training camp that will take place in mid-June in Colorado Springs. The roster will be trimmed down to 12 players for the U19 World Cup in late June/early July.

This will be Williams’ first time with USA Basketball, but is coming off an appearance in the McDonald’s All-American Game in March.