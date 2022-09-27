BOULDER — Owen McCown has come a long way in a short time.

The true freshman arrived at CU in June as the newest member of a quarterback room already with four scholarship players, all of whom had a sizable head start learning the offense under new coordinator Mike Sanford.

By Week 3 of the season, McCown had earned his first college snaps at the end of the blowout loss to Minnesota. It was enough to get him a starting shot vs. UCLA after Brendon Lewis and J.T. Shrout failed to establish themselves as the clear choice at QB in the first three weeks.

Saturday at Arizona, McCown will get his second start as the CU Buffs' starting quarterback.

“[McCown] came in in June and yes, he was behind the eight ball with not knowing much. But he’s a fast learner,” Dorrell said Monday.

Dorrell added, "His transition was actually pretty quick and that was why he was able to climb quickly through the depth chart.”

McCown’s start against the Bruins was a day of firsts for himself and the Buffs.

His 258 passing yards was the best statistical performance by a CU quarterback in almost two years, since Sam Noyer threw for the same amount in a loss to Utah on Dec. 12, 2020.

Top true freshman QB debuts in CU history Name Stats Opponent Result Date Koy Detmer 33-for-50, 418 yds, 2 TDs Oklahoma Tie, 24-24 Oct. 24, 1992 Owen McCown 26-for-42, 258 yds, 1 TD UCLA L, 45-17 Sept. 24, 2022 Craig Ochs 15-for-25, 239 yds, 1 TD at Texas A&M W, 26-19 Oct. 7, 2000 Sefo Liiufau 14-for-20, 198 yds, 1 TD Charleston W, 43-10 Oct. 19, 2013 Marc Walters 4-for-4, 111 yds, 1 TD at Kansas State W, 49-3 Nov. 22, 1986

Those 258 passing yards also gave him the second-most prolific debut by a true freshman QB in Buffs history, trailing only Koy Detmer, who threw for 418 yards in a tie with Oklahoma nearly 20 years ago in the 1992 season.

Most passing yards in first career start Name Passing Yards Opponent Result Date Koy Detmer (Fr.) 418, 2 TDs Oklahoma Tie, 24-24 Oct. 17, 1992 Kordell Stewart (So.) 409, 4 TDs Colorado State W, 37-17 Sept. 5, 1992 Joel Klatt (So.) 402, 4 TDs Colorado State W, 42-35 Aug. 30, 2003 John Hessler (So.) 348, 5 TDs at Oklahoma W, 38-17 Sept. 30, 1995 Steven Montez (R-Fr.) 333, 2 TDs at Oregon State W, 41-38 Sept. 24, 2016 Owen McCown (Fr.) 258, 1 TD UCLA L, 45-17 Sept. 24, 2022

It was also the earliest start by any true freshman quarterback in program history.

“Surprisingly, I wasn’t that nervous,” McCown said of his debut. “Obviously, wish I could’ve played better and we could’ve come out with a win, but overall an exciting first start.”

It wasn’t a perfect debut, but it’s hard to imagine McCown won’t be the guy going forward given his calm demeanor leading the offense.

“I thought he had an OK performance, close to solid performance,” Dorrell said. “Did he make some mistakes? Yeah. His overall body of work was solid. ... It was a good performance for a freshman to come in and do what he did.”

One thing that could derail McCown’s progress is injury. Dorrell expressed concern about McCown’s size during training camp and that remains the case after he was sacked five times last week, including a few big hits.

“I just don’t think at this level, when you have a guy that’s 175 pounds and (there is) 320 pounds trying to hit him, you don’t want him to take a lot of those blows," Dorrell said. "We’ve gotta do a better job of protecting him."

“He’s got a game under his belt to study, which he did the day of the game. He’s going to clean up his issues. He’s got a great disposition about learning and digesting the things he’s made mistakes on and getting past those things and understanding what’s the next step.”

Seeing the quarterback continue to get up after being sacked and taking big hits will be a boost to his teammates, who are in desperate need of a jolt of energy after an ugly start to the season featuring four straight blowout losses.

“My dad always said, ‘Whenever you get knocked down, just get back up,’” McCown said. “That’s the kind of mentality I’ve had my whole life.”