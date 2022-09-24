BOULDER • It’s no surprise for the quarterback to get the loudest cheers when the starting lineup is announced on the video board.
But there was a different feeling when true freshman Owen McCown was announced as the starting quarterback shortly before kickoff on Saturday against UCLA.
Maybe it was because people know who his dad –– 18-year NFL veteran Josh McCown –– is. Or maybe it’s because they’re tired of the brutal quarterback play they’ve seen over the first three weeks and simply wanted to see if this young kid could provide a spark.
Despite the lopsided scoreline, the 19-year-old kid from Rusk, Texas did just that in his first career start.
The bar may have been embarrassingly low –– head coach Karl Dorrell just wanted his team to avoid a turnover on their first possession for the third straight game. But whatever expectations there were for McCown’s debut, it’s hard to say he didn’t exceed them.
“I’m not joking, that was something that was seriously talked about making sure we don’t turn the ball over on the first series,” Dorrell said. “He did some positive things, he did some rookie things as well, but I was encouraged by his poise. I’m sure he’ll look at the tape and say there’s a lot of stuff he can definitely improve on. We didn’t help him at times, particularly early. We had some dropped passes that probably could’ve gave us some consistency.”
Arguably the most impressive stretch for McCown was the touchdown drive he led to close out the first half.
The CU defense got its first stop of the day, forcing a turnover on downs with just under 4 minutes until halftime. McCown and the offense took the field with the Buffs down 21-3 and led a 9-play, 74-yard drive that ended with the freshman QB keeping the ball himself and cruising into the end zone for his first collegiate touchdown.
McCown got his first passing touchdown late in the game with an 8-yard strike to fellow true freshman Jordyn Tyson that capped a 14-play, 85-yard scoring drive. He went on to finish the game 26-of-42 for 258 yards, a season high for any Buffs QB, and one touchdown.
It’s been a rapid rise for a player that just arrived on campus in June and it’s not going to get any easier going forward, but it’s hard to argue that McCown shouldn’t be the starting QB going forward for the rest of this season and beyond.
“He’s going to get tested every week,” Dorrell said. “If he ends up being our starter moving forward, they’re going to challenge every week just because he’s so young and just got here this summer.”
He certainly won over his teammates on the sideline.
“For a true freshman stepping up and taking the job, he did well,” left tackle Frank Fillip said. “He was definitely very composed. He never seemed to freak out or get nervous, he was just very level-headed the whole time. So I applaud him for that.”
But it wasn’t just McCown that flashed a potential of what CU’s future could look like if all these true freshmen stick around in Boulder to see out this rebuild.
Tyson, who Dorrell said has “a knack for making plays in opportune times,” and Chase Sowell are real bright spots at wide receiver, and running back Anthony Hankerson made his collegiate debut after suffering an injury about a month ago in training camp. He quickly established himself as a key piece of the running back rotation with 7 carries for 25 yards on the day, including an impressive run on a 3rd-and-long in the first half in which he broke a few tackles and stretched the ball out to pick up a first down in the red zone.
Offensive lineman Van Wells also got his second straight start at left guard as he continues to establish himself as one of CU’s five best players up front.
Sure, a handful of true freshmen working their way into the starting lineup just a few weeks into the season isn’t going to be the thing that saves the CU program. But it’s a sign that the sky might not be falling as fast as it may seem each Saturday.
“It’s a young team that’s going to continue to get better,” Dorrell said. “You’ve gotta go at the pace of what your experience is. I want our fan base to know we’re putting a lot of work and effort in.”