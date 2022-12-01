BOULDER — This had all the makings of the perfect start to what could be an exciting few days on Colorado’s campus.
The student section at the Colorado Buffaloes basketball game started the ‘We want Deion!’ chants before tip-off of the Buffs’ Pac-12 opener against Arizona State.
And after 20 minutes of play, everybody inside the CU Events Center was happy and having a good time as the Buffs led by 15. But just a short time later, after KJ Simpson’s heave at the buzzer was off the mark, the team suffered a 60-59 loss that coach Tad Boyle described as one of the five worst during his 13 years in charge of the Buffs.
“I don’t have them ranked, but I can’t think of four that sting more than this one,” Boyle said.
It was a second-half collapse for a team that’s had a few of them already this season.
After just about everything went right in the first half, just about everything went wrong in the second half.
Coach Bobby Hurley’s Sun Devils ramped up the pressure on CU’s guards and they couldn’t handle it, resulting in 12 second-half turnovers and a season-high 20 in the game.
“I just kinda put it on myself,” Simpson said. “I’ve gotta control the game, make sure the game doesn’t get out of hand. Me, myself, turned the ball over too much. Our offense was too wild. We just had to do a better job of playing our game. I think we got caught up in trying to play too fast because they were pressuring us.”
Even though there were multiple issues that cost CU the game — the turnovers, the missed free throws, the lack of offensive efficiency down the stretch — it all came down to one thing — toughness.
That’s exactly what Boyle told his team in the locker room.
“Why did we lose this game?” Boyle said he asked his team.
The response? Turnovers. What was the reason for those turnovers? Not being able to handle pressure. And why couldn’t they handle the pressure? Toughness.
Bingo.
“You have to start with the problem and then you’ve gotta figure out how [to] fix the problem,” Boyle said. “At the root of it all is toughness. The question now becomes, ‘Can we change that?’
“The rest of the season will be determined by that answer.”
A good way to find out if CU has learned from this loss will be how they play in the second half going forward. Boyle always talks about winning the first four minutes of the second half and winning the second half on the whole. They failed didn't do either Thursday night.
“I thought we lost this game right out of the chute in the second half,” the coach said. “Our guys that were starting that second half were not ready to play.”
CU made just six shots in the second and scored just three points, all on free throws, in the final six minutes. They missed the front end of a one-and-one at the free throw line twice and turned the ball over with a chance to ice the game with about 30 seconds to go.
“We had this one and we let it go,” Simpson said. “As hard as it is, you just have the mindset of move on to the next one.”
It’s going to be a quick turnaround for the Buffs.
Friday morning, preparation immediately begins for their road game at Washington on Sunday that closes out the early-season, two-game stretch to begin conference play.
But if there’s one positive that came out of this loss, it’s that the Buffs don’t need to worry about leadership. Accountability was not an issue after this loss and the new face of the team made sure of that.
“My fault, Buff Nation,” Simpson said unprompted after he was done fielding questions. “We had this one and personally, I blame it on myself as a leader, but I’m going to make sure we get better and I get better.”