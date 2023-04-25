The longest-tenured member of the Colorado football team is entering the transfer portal.

Colorado Springs native and former Vista Ridge star Jalen Sami is leaving the Buffs after five years in Boulder, according to reports.

The veteran defensive lineman has been a reliable player since stepping on the field for the first time in 2019. He started 32 of his 36 games and had 78 career tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The number of returning scholarship players from last year's CU Buffs roster is getting smaller and smaller by the day to where it's now easier to mention the players that are still on the roster versus the ones who have left.

Right now, only 18 scholarship players remain from the 2022 Buffs, who went 1-11.

***

Here are the ex-CU Buffs who have entered the transfer portal since Saturday's spring game:

OL Jackson Anderson

DL Aaron Austin

CB Tayvion Beasley (Jackson State transfer)

OLB Shakaun Bowser

OLB Devin Grant

OL Alex Harkey

WR Montana Lemonious-Craig

S Jeremy Mack

OLB Zion Magalei

CB Jason Oliver

WR Grant Page

DB Oakie Salave’a

DL Jalen Sami

LB Aubrey Smith

RB Deion Smith

DB Xavier Smith

WR Chase Sowell

DB Tyrin Taylor

WR Jordyn Tyson

RB Victor Venn

LB Mister Williams