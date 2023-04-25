The longest-tenured member of the Colorado football team is entering the transfer portal.
Colorado Springs native and former Vista Ridge star Jalen Sami is leaving the Buffs after five years in Boulder, according to reports.
The veteran defensive lineman has been a reliable player since stepping on the field for the first time in 2019. He started 32 of his 36 games and had 78 career tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
The number of returning scholarship players from last year's CU Buffs roster is getting smaller and smaller by the day to where it's now easier to mention the players that are still on the roster versus the ones who have left.
Right now, only 18 scholarship players remain from the 2022 Buffs, who went 1-11.
***
Here are the ex-CU Buffs who have entered the transfer portal since Saturday's spring game:
OL Jackson Anderson
DL Aaron Austin
CB Tayvion Beasley (Jackson State transfer)
OLB Shakaun Bowser
OLB Devin Grant
OL Alex Harkey
WR Montana Lemonious-Craig
S Jeremy Mack
OLB Zion Magalei
CB Jason Oliver
WR Grant Page
DB Oakie Salave’a
DL Jalen Sami
LB Aubrey Smith
RB Deion Smith
DB Xavier Smith
WR Chase Sowell
DB Tyrin Taylor
WR Jordyn Tyson
RB Victor Venn
LB Mister Williams