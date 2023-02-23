BOULDER — The only time Colorado has beaten Stanford under coach JR Payne was on Jan. 12, 2021.

The Buffaloes upset the eventual NCAA champions in an overtime win in front of an empty gym. It remains a landmark win for the program to this day.

A little over 25 months later, back at the CU Events Center, CU and Stanford once again couldn’t have a game decided in regulation. Only this was different because nobody was surprised.

Payne has the Buffs on the cusp of their first back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in nearly 20 years. A win over the Cardinal on Thursday afternoon might’ve ensured a top 4 seed, meaning CU would host the first weekend of games in Boulder.

But when the final buzzer sounded following double overtime, the arena was silent and Quay Miller, who transferred in from Washington a few months after that upset, was crushed.

“It just hurts,” Miller said after the 73-62 loss. “I came here so I could compete with teams like Stanford. This is probably the closest I’ve been to them in my whole college career. Just being able to play with this team and compete and not have it come out the way we want to, it’s just ahhhh because you want it so bad.”

Even despite a poor shooting night, Miller did her part. The senior center was just 3-for-17 from the field, but went 11-for-12 from the free throw line to give her 17 points against a really tough matchup.

The Buffs also couldn’t have done much more to neutralize the Cardinal’s best player — junior forward Cameron Brink, last year’s Pac-12 Player of the Year and one of the country’s most elite shot blockers. Brink scored just 8 points, her lowest output since November, in 21 minutes as she dealt with foul trouble all game, ultimately fouling out in the first overtime session.

But Stanford is Stanford. There’s a reason many people would be somewhat surprised if they didn’t make another Final Four in a few weeks and it’s because you can’t just take away their perceived star and expect to win.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

In those minutes that Brink was forced to sit, all the Cardinal did was replace her with 6-foot-7 freshman Lauren Betts, who just so happens to be a Grandview alum and last year’s No. 1 high school player in the country. Betts 14 points and 8 rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench.

“They just bring in another McDonald’s All-American,” Payne said. “I thought Lauren Betts was absolutely incredible. They’re so good and so big and so deep inside.”

Regardless of the outcome, Payne knows it wasn’t a fluke to be in this game. Jaylyn Sherrod missed a pair of free throws near the end of regulation that would’ve given the Buffs a 3-point lead and they even had a shot to win the game in the first overtime, as well.

“We expect to win every game that we play,” Payne said. “Stanford is such a good team, so well-coached, so deep. They’re No. 3 (in the country) for a reason, they are that good. We feel like we should be competing with everybody.”

Maybe the most impressive stat coming out of this game is that it’s late February and this only the first time all season the Buffs have lost back-to-back games. They’ll conclude the regular season on Saturday at home against Cal and then it’s off to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Tournament where they could be on a collision course with this same Stanford team.

“What anyone who watched this game saw, on full display, wasn’t a bunch of superstars, it was a team that’s tough and gritty and fights and scraps for every single possession,” Payne said. “That’s who we are. Unbelievably proud of our ability to dig in with less numbers, people playing tons of minutes, make big plays offensively, defensively. We’ve been saying all year (that) we know we’re pretty good, so this game hurts.”