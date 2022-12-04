BOULDER — The Coach Prime show has arrived.
First impressions: This is going to be fun.
Just read a few of the promises from Deion Sanders’ introductory press conference as the 28th coach of the Buffs on Sunday afternoon:
“[Athletic director Rick George] stopped me in my tracks and made me ponder the thought that a Florida boy, who resides in Texas, could come to Colorado,” Sanders said. “You’ve gotta clap for that, darn it.”
“Rick, I know you said I would bring the heat but literally, we bringing the heat. Can somebody turn the air on around here?”
“I was really great (as a player), you know? I’m joking. You’re going to have to understand my sense of humor. I kinda wasn’t joking, though. I really was.”
“Do I look like a man that worries about anything? Did you see the way I walked in here? Did you see the swagger that was with me? Worry? Baby, I’m too blessed to be stressed.”
“We're just getting started and I already went in the bag, baby.”
Whatever your expectations for “Coach Prime,” turn them up a notch. Sanders even said so.
“I’ve been to the mountaintop and they haven’t been there,” Sanders said. “I know they want to go there, but I want to go there together. My expectations exceed all.”
In a packed Arrow Touchdown Club adjacent Folsom Field, Sanders stole the show, then some.
Speaking to a room of well over 100 people — media, fans, alumni — Sanders said he was in awe of his new home.
“Boulder, Colorado, you have no idea what you’ve blessed me with, the opportunity that you’ve given to me,” Sanders said. “I feel like I owe you, so everyday I’m going to work for you, I’m going to strain for you, I’m going to develop for you, I’m going to commit for you, I’m going to do the things others wouldn’t do.”
According to the Associated Press, Sanders' contract is for $29.5 million plus incentives over five years, beginning at $5.5 million in 2023. Some of the yearly incentives include $150,000 for six wins and $100,000 for each win after six, $150,000 for taking the team to a bowl game and $200,000 for a New Year's Six bowl invitation.
It sounds crazy to think about right now, but for a national championship? Sanders would get an extra $750,000.
The whole Sanders crew came with — family, his associates, coaching partners. He mentioned the cameras that have followed him around at Jackson State and they will continue to be prominent in the CU facilities.
“The kids want exposure, they want to be on television, they want the lights and the action, but they gotta understand the same that causes you to shine will show your blemishes as well,” Sanders said. “We’re going to give them the (social media) followers, we’re going to give them the attention, we’re going to give them the love, we’re going to give them the support.”
Above all, Sanders made it clear why he decided to take the CU job — one that many people around the country felt was a lost cause after nearly two straight decades of losing football.
“It’s funny how God always takes me to the unthinkable and provokes me to do the things that people unfathomed doing,” Sanders said. “Out of all the persons in the world, God chose me. For that I thank him, for that I love him, for that I magnify him, for that I praise him, for that I owe him.”
The biggest sign that all of this was real came shortly before Sanders got up to the podium to speak for the first time. George handed Sanders a black CU jersey that had the No. 21 and “Coach Prime” on the back.
After a 1-11 season — tied for the worst in school history — all it took was bringing in maybe the most charismatic coach in college football to make people believe in Colorado football again.
“Now that I’ve gotten here and I see it, I truly understand what you want,” Sanders said.
“All you want is an opportunity to win, to compete, to dominate, to be amongst the elite, to be amongst the best and darn it, I’m going to give you that.”