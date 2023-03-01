BOULDER — The oldest and most experienced of Colorado’s 10 new full-time assistant coaches — tight ends coach Tim Brewster — just so happens to be the most energetic.

He’s also unapologetically old school.

That’s why he’s not backing down from his viral first address to his new team that drew mixed reviews on Twitter.

Some certainly loved it and some certainly didn’t, but either way Buffs fans should expect the full Tim Brewster experience for as long as he’s in Boulder.

“It’s time to win again and to win, you have to have amazing pride in the name on the front of your jersey and the name on the back of the jersey,” Brewster said last week. “When I asked the team to stand up, I didn’t sense a tremendous pride that you’re representing the University of Colorado. I’m proud to be a Colorado Buff. For us to turn this thing (around) and win, it’s going to take tremendous player pride. We’re not walking softly. We’re bringing it with every single thing we got.”

Brewster, who began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Purdue in 1986, is another one of the coaches that followed Deion Sanders from Jackson State to CU.

Their relationship began a few years earlier, though, when Brewster was coaching at Sanders’ alma mater, Florida State, and he went to visit Sanders when he was a high school coach in Texas.

“I went to watch him practice, recruit his players and we just kinda hit it off,” Brewster said. “You have to gravitate to a guy like Coach Prime and his personality. The thing that really gets me fired up about this guy is truly his overall football intellect.”

Brewster also happens to be one of several former head coaches part of “Coach Prime’s” first staff at CU. The former Minnesota head coach has also spent some time in the NFL as well, including a two-year stint coaching tight ends for the Broncos from 2005-06.

“It benefits me to have stood before the team, talk to the team,” Brewster said. “Experience is invaluable. The number prerequisite that a coach has to bring, and the experience truly helps that, is energy. Positive energy on a daily basis. Energy and expertise.”

The main aspect of the job Brewster brings that energy to is the recruiting trail. It’s no secret Brewster has long been an ace recruiter, grabbing several five star prospects while at Florida State, most notably four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook. Brewster already helped the Buffs land four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins out of Georgia from the incoming group of freshmen.

“I’m about relationships,” Brewster said. “Is that recruit looking forward to your phone call? Is he frickin’ jacked that Coach Brew is on the other line? You really strive to build that type of relationship with kids and build a relationship that’s on a level away from the game (and) truly get to know a kid as a human being. There’s a lot of guys in college football that don’t enjoy recruiting. I love it. I absolutely love it. I look forward to doing it every day.”

Another reason why Brewster loves recruiting is because he knows the key to success in college football is player acquisition.

The times he’s been hailed as a great coach are the times when he’s coached great players like Antonio Gates with the Chargers and Kyle Pitts at Florida. Having great players also leads to winning football games, which is the only thing Brewster wants to do with the Buffs.

He doesn’t have time to wait around for a rebuild to take place.

“Coach Prime” may use the motto, ‘We coming,’ but Brewster has a different one in mind.

“I’m waiting to say, ‘We’re here,’” Brewster said.