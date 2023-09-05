BOULDER — Outside of a game or 10 he played at Mile High against the Broncos or Rockies during his playing days, Deion Sanders had not spent much time in Colorado before taking over as coach of the Buffaloes.

It hasn’t taken him long to realize that at CU, there’s a different energy when it comes to the next opponent on the schedule — Nebraska.

“Don’t wear red in the facility,” Sanders’ son, Shedeur, said the message has been this week in Boulder.

With a matchup against the program’s biggest rival just days away, Coach Prime is all in. The nationally televised matchup got a boost when No. 22 CU moved into the AP Top 25 Tuesday.

“This is personal,” Sanders said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “That’s the message of the week.”

“Personal” is the appropriate way to describe how Buffs fans feel about every game against the Cornhuskers — and vice versa.

The two teams have met 71 times, with the first game way back in 1898. They met every year from 1948 through 2010, when CU left for the Pac-12 and Nebraska left for the Big Ten.

The two schools agreed to a four-game series that began in 2018 and concludes next season. With the Buffs returning to the Big 12 and Nebraska still a member of a Big Ten Conference that is growing again next year, there are open dates on which to continue the series over the next decade or so.

The Buffs have won the first two matchups of the rivalry renewed outside of the Big 8 and Big 12 conferences, including an epic 34-31 win in overtime on a picture-perfect afternoon in Boulder in 2019.

In the four years since that day, however, the teams could not be in a more different place.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

After a dreadful few years under Karl Dorrell, Coach Prime and the Buffs are at the center of the college football universe after their Week 1 upset of then-No. 17 TCU.

Nebraska is also in the first year under a new coach as Matt Rhule is tasked with overhauling the program after the Scott Frost era — that began against CU in 2018 — went up in flames last fall.

“I do admire their coach tremendously (and) what he did at Baylor,” Sanders said of Rhule. “I know things didn’t go the way they desired them to go in Carolina, but just that opportunity and doing what he did, it’s something that some aspire to go to. I like him. He’s done a phenomenal job with that team in trying to get them in the right direction.”

Even if it may seem overly ambitious, Rhule is trying to get the Huskers back to the place that Sanders remembers from his playing days when Tom Osborne won conference championships and national titles on a regular basis. Nebraska held the college football dynasty crown that since has been turned over to Alabama.

“They were unbelievable,” Coach Prime said. “One of my dearest friends, Broderick Thomas, played for Nebraska. I can remember on one of my bye weeks in college and I went to see him play. I saw the crowd and the way they responded and it was unbelievable.”

Sanders even remembers playing on the road against Nebraska as a freshman in one of his first college football games. His Florida State Seminoles knocked off the Huskers early in the 1985 season.

“It was a tremendous sight to see how they love football in Lincoln,” Sanders said.

That love for football turns into a hatred for black and gold when Nebraska faces off against CU. While the current Buffs are still learning the history and players that came before them, the task at hand and the meaning behind the game has gotten through.

“(At) Colorado, we don’t like Nebraska — simple,” quarterback Shedeur Sanders said. “That’s just what it is.”