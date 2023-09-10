BOULDER — In the days leading up to the season opener at TCU, Deion Sanders went up to wide receiver Xavier Weaver during a Colorado practice.

Coach Prime told him: “We’re going to get you 100 (yards).”

Sanders may have just been talking about the game a few days away, but who knows, with how the South Florida transfer has played in the first two games as a member of the Buffaloes, maybe that statement applies to every game on the schedule.

In the win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon, Weaver was the brightest star on a CU offense that got out to a slow start. He was the favorite target of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, racking up 170 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions.

Weaver racked up 63 yards after the catch and was consistently getting open downfield with all but two of his catches gaining at least 10 yards.

Excellent blitz pickup here to give Shedeur all day to find Xavier Weaver. Not perfect, but still a good response by the #CUBuffs offense. pic.twitter.com/kiNToci1rP — Tyler King (@King_TylerB) September 9, 2023

“The stuff that you see on the field, I see in practice,” Coach Prime said. “I’ve been saying this for a long time and everyone is just getting the opportunity to see it. Xavier is a dawg. He is a go-getter. He wants that ball. He high points it and he can get deep.”

Now after two games, he’s in some rare company in Buffs history. In fact, it’s the rarest company you can be in. Among players with over 100 yards receiving in their first two games at CU, the list has just one name on it — Weaver’s.

Through two games, there’s been a clear number one receiver in Boulder and it’s not Travis Hunter or Jimmy Horn Jr. like some may have expected. It’s Weaver, the guy who was able to rack up nearly 200 receiving yards on a self-described “bad day” for the Buffs offense.

“I promise you are going to see a season filled with that,” Coach Prime said. “He loves to compete.”

While Weaver was the clear top target in Saturday’s 36-14 win over the Cornhuskers, the Buffs also got a big performance from a player who didn’t see much playing time in Week 1. With Javon Antonio out with an injury, Auburn transfer Tar’Varish Dawson received much more playing time and he made that decision a good one.

Dawson, whose nickname is “Chick,” had three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown, also adding an 8-yard rushing touchdown to his statline.

Shedeur Sanders has time to throw and Tar’Varish Dawson runs a beautiful route to get open. #CUBuffs pic.twitter.com/smeBWXSs6o — Tyler King (@King_TylerB) September 9, 2023

“You got to practice and prepare to get your shot,” Coach Prime said. “You cannot just think you are going to get your shot and meander around during practice. Chick’s really been in the playbook.”

Dawson and Sanders have grown close over the last few months as they’re both natives of Fort Myers, Fla. So much so that Sanders said Dawson was in tears at halftime, thanking him for the opportunity after he just hauled in his first college touchdown a few minutes earlier.

“I love those types of stories,” Sanders said.