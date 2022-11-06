BOULDER — Amidst a sea of students at center court, KJ Simpson found Evan Battey and gave him a big hug. A few seconds later, Jabari Walker joined in.
Colorado had just upset the No. 2 team in the country, Arizona, in a game that won’t soon be forgotten in Boulder and at the end of it, those three kids from L.A. embraced after what would turn out to be the final home win they’d share as teammates.
“Man, we wanted that Arizona win for [Battey] so bad,” Simpson told The Denver Gazette recently.
Now, a new season has arrived in Boulder and those three players are in very different spots.
Battey, who was the face of the team last season and a beloved figure in the Boulder community, is continuing his playing career overseas.
Walker, one of the most talented players CU has seen in recent years, has already appeared in five games for the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA at just 20 years old.
As for Simpson, he’s still in Boulder and heading into his key sophomore season, he’s trying to take everything he learned from Battey and Walker and lead the Buffs into a new era. He’s learned a little something different from each of his former teammates.
From Battey, Simpson learned how to be a crucial part of the community. Battey may not have noticed, but Simpson said he spent all of last season watching ‘the mayor of Boulder’ interact with fans and be the face of the program.
“I want to be one of the guys that people can gravitate to, that people enjoy watching play,” Simpson said.
From Walker, he learned how to adapt to a specific role and what success really looks like on an individual level. Walker went from sixth man as a freshman to key starter as a sophomore and that’s the path Simpson is on as well.
“He was very successful, but he didn’t go out looking for success,” Simpson said of Walker. “He was just doing things to win. Within that comes success individually.”
That combination of impact player on the court and face of the program off of it is what Simpson is striving for, and luckily for him, there just so happens to be a fellow point guard who’s been just that for CU in recent years — McKinley Wright IV.
The two never played together, but are already close, thanks to Wright’s care for the program and how much he comes back to visit. Simpson and Wright got to spend time together on and off the court this summer and if fans start to see some resemblance of Wright in Simpson this season, don’t be surprised. Simpson has taken pride in his defense over the offseason and wants to be more than the lightning rod on offense everyone saw last season.
“Those are the things that I hope he incorporates the things into his game that maybe weren't there and takes that from McKinley because he is a really really dynamic player as we've seen in spurts," CU coach Tad Boyle said. "He just needs to become that everyday guy that McKinley was and he's on the right track.”
For Simpson to do that, he knows it’s all about consistency. Everyone could see the flashes at times last season, but he knows he needs to make sure those good games become more of a regularity and the bad games become rarities.
“The big thing with KJ we've talked about is not eliminating, but limiting, his turnovers and becoming a more consistent, perimeter shooter,” Boyle said. “He's spent a lot of time on his jump shot, and it looks smooth. I think he's made that jump in his game. Now, it's got to translate to the games, obviously, but KJ is a gamer. You guys saw that last year. He's not afraid of the moment.”
Afraid would be the last word anyone would use to describe Simpson as a player.
Sure, he loves playing at home and feeds off the home crowd, another thing he learned from Battey, but he also looks forward to playing on the road in front of hostile crowds. As he becomes more of a household name in the Pac-12 and beyond, he knows he’ll continue to hear it from fans, but that’s just the way he wants it.
“We all should want that,” Simpson said.