Danielle's Top 5
Denver Gazette MLB reporter Danielle Allentuck provides her top five available free agents:
1. Aaron Judge, outfielder. He's the jewel of the class and the most-coveted free agent in a century. Every team should want him, but the list of teams that can actually afford him is small.
Danielle's prediction: Giants
2. Jacob deGrom, RHP. He's one of the best pitchers of his generation, but he has a lengthy injury past. He started only 11 games last season.
Prediction: Re-signs with the Mets
3. Trea Turner, SS. He's the top shortstop in a star-studded middle infield class. He can do it all, from stealing bases to winning batting titles to making stunning plays at a premier position.
Prediction: Re-signs with the Dodgers
4. Carlos Correa, SS. Correa is opting out of his deal after just one year with the Twins. He's not quite as dynamic as Turner, but he's a strong No. 2 in this market.
Prediction: Yankees or Braves
5. Justin Verlander, RHP. Verlander, 39, is only getting better with age. He had a career-best 1.75 ERA last season, and, more notably, helped the Astros win the World Series.
Prediction: Cardinals