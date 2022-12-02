It's not official, but it looks good for the CU Buffs' high-profile pursuit of Deion "Prime Time" Sanders.
According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Sanders and his associates have been preparing for a move to Boulder ahead of Jackson State's SWAC Championship Game against Southern University at 2 pm Saturday (ESPN2).
Sanders, who has gone 22-2 as the JSU coach over the past two seasons and brought the spotlight back to HBCU football, reportedly has been reaching out to potential assistants, support staff and even players in the transfer portal, a sign he would quickly get to work on building a staff and rebuilding the CU roster.
"Coach Prime" said this week during an interview he has been offered the CU job, but also said other schools have extended job offers. Other outlets have reported Sanders is also a candidate for the vacancies at Cincinnati and South Florida, but it appears the money CU could offer Sanders, not just for himself but also for his assistants, as well as the facilities at a Power Five program, have enticed Sanders.
Sanders has become an elite recruiter in his short time as a college coach, convincing the No. 1 player in the country, Travis Hunter, to commit to Jackson State over Florida State, Sanders' alma mater.
Along with Hunter, Sanders could also bring both of his sons, quarterback Shedeur and safety Shilo, to Boulder.
Also according to the ESPN report, which doesn't name sources, internal staff at CU have begun preparing for Sanders' potential arrival and there's "widespread expectation" Sanders will be in Boulder this weekend to be formally announced as the new Buffs coach.