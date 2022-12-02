FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders speaks to the fans prior to the Jackson State's Blue and White Spring football game, an NCAA college football contest, April 24, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Last season, Sanders' second as Jackson State head coach, the Tigers went 11-2 and won the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Then Sanders signed two Power Five-level recruits to the HBCU, an unprecedented recruiting feat. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)