In February, DeMarcus Ware was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame by the 49-person selection committee.

Then he passed another audition.

It started Feb. 10 when the former Cowboys and Broncos star linebacker was on hand in Arizona three days before the Super Bowl for the announcement of being named to the Hall. Two days later, the Hall had what it calls “Sizing Saturday,’’ when inductees are measured for a Gold Jacket and Ring of Excellence and they get photos and measurements taken for their bust.

Also during the event, something else was done.

“During a brunch, each member of the Class of 2023 was asked to 'tell us something we can’t learn from Google,'" Rich Desrosiers, the Hall’s chief communications officer, wrote in an email to The Denver Gazette.

Ware responded that he liked to sing. And Desrosiers wrote that Ware then “proceeded to knock over everyone with a song.”

At that point, the Hall of Fame president stepped in.

“Jim Porter said, ‘I think we found our singer for the national anthem,’’’ Desrosiers wrote.

It was announced Tuesday that Ware will perform the national anthem before the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3 between Cleveland and the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. On Aug. 5, Ware, who played for Dallas from 2005-13 and the Broncos from 2014-16, will be enshrined at that stadium.

After Ware left Arizona following the Feb. 13 Super Bowl, the Hall of Fame wanted confirmation that he would definitely perform the anthem. And Desrosiers wrote that when Ware came to Canton in March to visit the Hall, he “confirmed he would do it.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The Hall then waited for an opportunity to announce that Ware will perform the anthem. That came Tuesday when a tweet was sent out by the Hall that included a fast motion video of Dylan Sadiq, known as “The College Cuber,’’ building a Rubik’s Cube picture of Ware.

“The Hall has been looking for a unique way to roll out that news and found the Rubik’s Cube artist and decided it could be a fun outlet,’’ Desrosiers wrote.

While Ware was asked to tell something about himself that is not on Google, a search does offer information on his singing background. That includes Ware in 2016 writing an article for The Players’ Tribune in which he noted that when he was at Auburn (Ala.) High School in the late 1990s, he sang in a four-man group called "Mirage." The group even put out an album.

The Hall of Fame on Tuesday also released a video in which Ware talked about performing the anthem.

“This is breaking news,’’ he said. “I will be singing the national anthem. … You’re going to have everybody that was most impactful in your life up there in those stands. Do you know how much pressure that is?"

Ware said he will prepare for the anthem as if he were getting ready for a game against a top offensive lineman and saying, “I’m going to get that sack this week.” He also said he plans to "wear a really nice hat” when performing.

***

HARRIS TO BRONCOS CAMP

The Broncos have invited edge rusher Trent Harris to their rookie minicamp next week as a veteran tryout player. Harris led the XFL this season with 9 1/2 sacks in nine games while playing for the Houston Roughnecks.

The Roughnecks, who lost in an XFL playoff semifinal last weekend, are coached by former Broncos head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. Harris has NFL experience, having playing in 19 games with Miami and the New York Giants from 2019-21.