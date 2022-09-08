When the 2021 season wrapped up, the Broncos were missing out on the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season and finishing in last place in the AFC West for the third time in that same span.
That was enough for the team to move on from head coach Vic Fangio, who led the team for the previous three seasons.
Here’s a look at the next coaching staff that will try to break the playoff drought that’s lasted since the team won the Super Bowl in 2016:
Head coach: Nathaniel Hackett
After 20 years of coaching, Nathaniel Hackett has finally reached the pinnacle of the sport — an NFL head coach. He was hired to be the 18th head coach in franchise history in January after previously serving as the Packers’ offensive coordinator for three seasons, helping Aaron Rodgers to back-to-back MVPs.
Before his time in Green Bay, Hackett spent four seasons with the Jaguars, the latter three as the offensive coordinator. During the 2017-18 season, he helped lead the Jacksonville offense all the way to the AFC Championship Game, ultimately coming up short against the Patriots.
Hackett is the son of a longtime coach. His father, Paul, coached 42 years in college and the NFL, most notably as the head coach at Pitt (1989-92) and USC (1998-2000).
Offensive coordinator: Justin Outten
One of Hackett’s first hires was bringing Justin Outten with him from the Packers, where Outten was most recently the offensive line coach for the same three seasons Hackett was in Green Bay.
It’s been a quick rise for Outten, who got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant at his alma mater Syracuse in 2007. After that one season with the Orange, he spent the next eight seasons as an assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Westfield High School in Houston.
Following that he spent three seasons with the Falcons as an offensive intern (2016) and an offensive assistant (2017-18), before being hired by Matt LaFleur to coach the tight ends in Green Bay.
Defensive coordinator: Ejiro Evero
As an offensive-minded head coach, Hackett needed to find someone he trusted to lead the defense in Denver. Who better than his old college roommate at UC Davis, Ejiro Evero?
Evero comes to the Broncos after spending the last five seasons with the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. The first of those four seasons, he was the safeties coach and this past season he served as the secondary coach and passing game coordinator.
Special teams coordinator: Dwayne Stukes
Dwaye Stukes takes over the Broncos’ special teams unit in 2022 after working with Evero in L.A. last season where he was an assistant special teams coach. His other experience working with special teams include working as the Buccaneers’ special teams coordinator (2011) and as an assistant special teams coach with the Giants (2016-17) and the Bears (2013-14).
Quarterback/passing game coordinator: Klint Kubiak
As far as name recognition goes, it’s hard to get much better than Kubiak in Denver. Klint Kubiak returns to Denver as the quarterbacks coach this season after previously being with the team from 2016-18 as an offensive assistant for his dad, Gary, who was the head coach during the 2016 Super Bowl run.
The younger Kubiak spent the last three seasons in Minnesota as the offensive coordinator (2021) and quarterbacks coach (2019-20) for the Vikings.
Running backs: Tyrone Wheatley
After a successful, 10-year NFL playing career from 1995-2004 Tyrone Wheatley began coaching the position he excelled at on the field. Wheatley coached running backs from 2007-2018 across three different levels, including in 2017-18 with the Jaguars, where he worked under Hackett.
Wheatley was most recently the head coach at Morgan State University for the past three years, although the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wide receivers: Zach Azzanni
One of the few holdovers from the previous coaching staff, Zach Azzanni is now working for his third different head coach while serving as the wide receivers coach of the Broncos.
Azzanni got the job in 2018, Vance Joseph’s last year, and was kept throughout Fangio’s tenure and now brought back by Hackett. He’s got 23 years of experience coaching wideouts and has done impressive work with undrafted players like Tim Patrick, as well as helping Courtland Sutton reach the Pro Bowl in 2019.
Tight ends: Jake Moreland
Jake Moreland joins the Broncos after spending the 2021 season as the assistant offensive line coach for the Jets. Over his 19 year coaching career, he’s coached wide receivers, tight ends and the offensive line and will oversee the tight ends in Denver.
He has previous experience coaching in Colorado, coaching tight ends (2012-14) and wide receivers (2016) at Air Force.
Offensive line: Butch Barry
With six years of NFL coaching experience, Butch Barry takes over as the Broncos’ offensive line coach after serving as the assistant offensive line coach for the 49ers last season. He’s spent one year previously working with Hackett, serving as a senior analyst for the Packers in 2020.
Defensive line: Marcus Dixon
With just four years of coaching experience under his belt, Marcus Dixon has quickly worked his way to being a position coach in the NFL. Dixon came to the Broncos with Evero after working as an assistant defensive line coach with the Rams last season. Before that, he spent three years as an assistant coach at Hampton University.
Linebackers: Peter Hansen
Peter Hansen takes over the linebackers in Denver after spending the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach at UNLV. He’s also got previous experience coaching linebackers at Stanford (2014-19). His only prior NFL experience is as a defensive quality control assistant with the 49ers from 2011-13.
Outside linebackers: Bert Watts
Bert Watts joined Hackett’s staff this offseason from Auburn where he served as the special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach. This is his second stint with the Broncos as he was a member of the 2012 staff. He also has experience as a defensive coordinator at Hackett’s alma mater, UC Davis, from 2013-16.
Defensive backs: Christian Parker
Chrisitan Parker is the lone defensive assistant who Hackett brought with from Green Bay as Parker worked as a defensive quality control assistant for the last two seasons with the Packers.