Over the next 5 days, The Gazette will be rolling out its extensive Broncos preview section. Here's the first installment.

The manner in which George Paton assembled the 2022 Broncos roster has been unconventional to say the least.

It’s almost as if a movie hired the director and assembled a talented group of co-stars, producers and crew before it chose a lead actor.

But in the offseason, once Nathaniel Hackett was hired to replace Vic Fangio as coach, it felt as if the only thing missing in Denver was the star of the film — the franchise quarterback.

And Paton filled that void by acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seahawks and awarding him a five-year extension worth nearly $250 million.

Now the Broncos are in a position to compete, even in a loaded AFC West, and that’s in large part due to the talent surrounding Wilson on offense and defense. Here’s a breakdown of the ways Paton has put together this year’s roster.

Through the draft

Even though the Broncos play in a market that was attractive to a star quarterback like Wilson and other free agents, any successful franchise must be outstanding in the draft. There's no substitute. Even a 2-3 year stretch of subpar drafts can set a franchise back half a decade.

But a quick glance at the Broncos depth chart shows just how many quality players they’ve drafted in recent years.

Patrick Surtain II is the headliner.

Many people questioned the decision to take Surtain at No. 9 overall in the 2021 draft when quarterbacks Justin Field and Mac Jones were still available. But Paton trusted the talent of Surtain and that’s paid off. Heading into his second season, Surtain is one of the most promising defenders in the NFL and has fans thinking back to the good ol' days of Champ Bailey.

The other highly drafted defender on the roster is Bradley Chubb, the former No. 5 overall pick who many feel is ready to break out this season.

The Broncos’ starting wide receiver trio of Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and KJ Hamler were all picked in the first two rounds. Another skill position player — running back Javonte Williams — was also a second-round pick and showed promise as a rookie in 2021.

Four of five starters on the offensive line were Broncos draft picks, headlined by first-rounder Garret Bolles at left tackle. He's come around.

But maybe the most successful draft pick in the last few years is Justin Simmons, who’s become one of the league's best safeties as a third-round pick in 2016.

In free agency

The signing of Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million deal is the Broncos’ biggest addition in free agency of the last few seasons.

While there are plenty of contributors on the roster that were added in free agency, the majority have been shorter deals for much less money.

Two members of the starting secondary — safety Kareem Jackson and cornerback Ronald Darby — were both originally signed to three-year deals. Jackson signed for $33 million before the 2019 season and Darby was signed for $30 million prior to last season.

Right tackle Billy Turner is back on a one-year deal for his second stint with the team after spending three years with the Packers.

Melvin Gordon is also back on a one-year contract after his original two-year, $16 million deal with the Broncos expired after last season.

Via trade

The projected starting lineups show Russell Wilson as the only player who was acquired via trade. It’s pretty clear that Denver’s pattern under Paton has been to build through the draft and solidify the roster in free agency.