Tyrone Wheatley feels like a head chef as the Broncos’ running backs coach.
Dinner is almost ready.
“We’re all different types of backs. I like to use the word menu. We all go to a restaurant, there are certain things you like,” Wheatley said. “Trust me. The cupboard is not bare here.”
Wheatley understands the recipe for NFL rushing success. He spent 10 years in the league (1995-2004) between the Giants/Raiders with 5,862 total yards from scrimmage and 47 combined touchdowns. Wheatley said: “They can do some things that I could never do. Their agility is far past what I ever could do. … I was also a bigger guy. Two different games.”
His coaching ingredients this season: Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams and Mike Boone.
“I tell them: I’m just here to get your mind right, from 7 yards deep in the backfield, that’s where we’re learning,” Wheatley said. “Anything after that is what God and your mom and dad gave you.”
Gordon is the most proven of the group with solid career production — 6,144 rushing yards and 53 touchdowns on 1,477 carries (4.2 ypc) — over seven NFL seasons. But Gordon’s age, 29, and the team’s commitment to Williams signal a shifting of the guard.
Gordon admitted as much to The Denver Gazette in August.
“As far as a rotation goes, I really don’t know,” Gordon said. “I think they want (Williams) to probably be the guy.”
Wheatley isn’t putting a limit on Gordon’s impact: “He looks like a young man. He’s in great shape. He can move. He has great burst still.” But it still appears that Williams, 22, will star next as Denver’s lead back.
He practically went viral last year with several wrecking-ball runs through defenders with breakaway speed. Expect a boost in production following a standout rookie campaign (203 carries, 903 yards rushing and seven total touchdowns).
“Everybody is going to do their job,” Williams said. “We all bring something different to the table. We’re really going to gel with the offense.”
Wheatley isn’t concerned about a potential Williams sophomore slump. If anything, the young running back must learn the value of short gains to keep the chains moving.
“Every run has to be a great run (in Williams' mind),” Wheatley said. “He gets upset. He gets mad. He kind of gets down on himself.”
The weight of carrying the run game won’t fall solely on Gordon and Williams. Boone, acquired from the Vikings in free agency, is also developing into a versatile threat out of the backfield.
“Boone is really starting to create his niche on this team as a pass-receiver from the backfield,” Wheatley said. “He’s getting better as a protector and a runner. … A change-of-pace guy.”