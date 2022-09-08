Lloyd Cushenberry III has a way of using his hands for Denver’s benefit.
On the football field, that means getting the Broncos’ offensive plays off to a smooth start with a clean snap before he sets out to protect Russel Wilson or open a running lane.
The Broncos center spends some of his time off the field boxing canned goods, chopping vegetables and serving meals at the Food Bank of the Rockies and Denver Rescue Mission. Cushenberry also is among the team leaders when it comes to the annual Turkey donation around Thanksgiving.
“Since my rookie year, I’ve been trying to do as much as I can,” Cushenberry told The Gazette on Sept. 6, a day before another warehouse shift even as the team prepared to head to Seattle for the season-opener. “I love it.”
The issue hits close to home in Carville, La. The Cushenberrys occasionally got help from family when food was in short supply. The youngest of three kids growing into a 6-foot-4, 315-pound frame probably didn’t help matters.
“Our situation wasn’t as bad as a lot of kids that are going through it, but it’s not a good feeling, you know,” Cushenberry said. “You come home from a long day, in the house all weekend, and you don’t know what you is going to eat. As much as I can give back, especially during the holidays, I’m going to do it anytime.”
Cushenberry opted to stay close to home for college. Louisiana State is roughly 30 minutes away, and he had an impact on and off the field in Baton Rouge. He was Joe Burrow’s starting center as the Tigers went undefeated and won the 2019 national championship. He was a captain that season and was awarded the program’s No. 18 uniform, which is given to the player who exemplifies what it means to be an LSU football player on and off the field. He’s yet to be voted a captain at the NFL level, but the center earned a shoutout from Bradley Chubb, one of Denver’s five captains for the upcoming season,
“I look at Cush as a leader,” Chubb said. “I’ve tried to follow the things that he does. He’s one of those guys that leads by example. He doesn’t say too much and just goes out there and handles his business.”
The 24-year-old has been the Broncos starting center in both of his first two professional seasons. While he’s in line to start his third in a similar role, he doesn’t want his on-field contributions to be the only thing associated with his name and number.
“I try to find an identity off the field,” Cushenberry said. “I want people to know me as Lloyd, not just the guy (who wears) No. 79 on the field, you know. … That’s one thing I want to do more going into this year and moving forward – getting out in the community, helping people as much as I can and letting people know me as a person.”