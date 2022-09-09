This class of Broncos rookies is walking onto the NFL stage with a tough act to follow.
Pat Surtain II, Javonte Williams and Quinn Meinerz, Denver’s first three picks in the 2021 draft, headlined last season’s productive crop of first-year players, a group that also got meaningful contributions from Baron Browning and Caden Sterns.
While the Broncos’ current class does not include a first-round selection - part of the trade that brought Russell Wilson to Denver - there’s still hope this year’s bunch can make an impact on a team with playoff aspirations. All but one of Denver’s 2022 draft picks make the initial roster.
“We do feel good about the eight of the nine contributing, and I’m not surprised,” assistant general manager Darren Mougey said. “Those guys have all worked really hard and earned that spot.”
Here's how the 2022 rookie class could have an impact in all three phases:
Offense
The Broncos’ first offensive player taken is this year’s draft didn’t do much in training camp and will have to wait until at least Week 5 to make an impact. Greg Dulcich, a 6-foot-4, 243-pound tight end, could have carved out a role to start his rookie season but instead will start the season on the short-term injured reserve.
“He has mentally been engaged the whole time,” offensive coordinator Justin Outten said in late August. “It's just getting his body and the techniques, that’s the acclamation that we have to be patient with. He has been doing a really good job in between.”
A couple of rounds later, the Broncos selected wide receiver Montrell Washington and center Luke Wattenberg while wide receiver Jalen Virgil cracked the initial 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent. Lloyd Cushenberry III is expected to be the starting center, but Wattenberg’s approach has impressed.
“He’s a pro’s pro in a rookie year. He’s asking the right questions, putting himself in the right spot. He’s really dedicated to the scheme itself and running off the ball,” Outten said. “Being a rookie and playing the center position, you have to be a general in there. You have to be cool, calm, and collected to see the entire structure of the defensive and put people in the right spots. You’re going to have your hiccups throughout the game, which he had, but the great thing is he responded the right way. That’s what we wanted from that position.”
Virgil and Washington both made big plays in the preseason but will likely be depth options to start their rookie seasons.
Defense
Bolstering the rush and back end of the defense appeared to be Denver’s emphasis in the draft. After selecting outside linebacker Nik Bonitto with the team’s first selection, the Broncos selected three players in the secondary – Damarri Mathis, Delarrin Turner-Yell and Faion Hicks – and two defensive linemen – Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen.
Bonitto flashed in a joint practice with the Cowboys and closed the preseason with two sacks and a forced fumble against the Vikings, while still mastering the professional game.
“Love watching those sacks,” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said after Bonitto’s showing against Minnesota. “He was coming off the rock, he didn't quit. … He kept going out there and grinding it. Watching him be able to get those—he had a bunch of tackles, had those two sacks, which was great. Now being able to really look at the film and make sure he was doing everything perfect, which I think he definitely was, up to that point.”
With Michael Ojemudia starting the season on injured reserve, Mathis could also have a shot at early playing time in a reserve role as a rookie.
“He’s sticky, he’s physical and he flies around,” veteran corner Ronald Darby said in late August. “He’s ready to work each day. He comes in and prepares. He’s a really good player.”
Hicks was waived before being added to the practice squad.
Special teams
While Washington and Virgil’s primary position is wide receiver, the return game could be their quickest route to having an impact on an NFL game. Washington handled a majority of the return duties in preseason, while Virgil also got a shot. While Tyrie Cleveland’s return could complicate to pecking order of return men, the two rookies are among the options.
“It puts you in a situation where you know if something happens to one of those guys, you still feel comfortable with your plan going into the game. We want Montrell to stay healthy,” special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes said during the preseason. “We believe in Montrell. He has shown what he can do this preseason. He’ll be electric once we start sustaining the blocks for a second longer. Yes, having Jalen and having (running back) Mike Boone, knowing that they can return, gives you comfort knowing that if something happens to your main returner, those guys can go in there and execute the gameplan at a high level.”
Denver Broncos 2022 draft picks
Round 2: Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma
Round 3: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
Round 4: Damarri Mathis, S, Pittsburgh
Round 4: Eyioma Uwazurike, DL, Iowa State
Round 5: Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma
Round 5: Montrell Washington, WR, Samford
Round 5: Luke Wattenberg, OL, Washington
Round 6: Matt Henningsen, DL, Wisconsin
Round 7: Faion Hicks, CB, Wisconsin (practice squad)
Undrafted free agents
Jalen Virgil, WR, Appalachian State