DENVER — Winning in the AFC West comes at a price.
And no, not just at quarterback. The foursome of Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, Justin Herbert in Los Angeles, Derek Carr in Las Vegas and now Russell Wilson in Denver makes the division arguably the best in football and one of the most expensive at that position.
But for the Broncos, the secondary is where they're putting their money, hoping to combat the air raid attacks of Mahomes, Herbert and Carr. The Broncos have the most expensive secondary in football, according to Spotrac, spending $44,958,415 in 2022 on secondary players. The Chargers rank seventh, Chiefs 29th and Raiders 30th.
"We have a lot of versatility and a lot of guys that have been in this league a long time," said cornerback K'Waun Williams, who signed with the Broncos from the 49ers this past offseason. "We also have some young talent across the board. I’m talking Pat (Surtain II) and ‘Darb’ (CB Ronald Darby). All those guys can compete and play at a high level, so it’s just been exciting to be able to work with those guys."
But just because the Broncos have the highest-paid unit, that doesn't mean it's the best in the NFL. Pro Football Focus ranked it the 12th best secondary in the league with the concern being depth.
How many games will the Broncos win during the 2022 season?
The Broncos' starting secondary of safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson and cornerbacks Pat Surtain II, Ronald Darby and Williams is undoubtedly one of the most talented groups in the NFL. Williams is the newest addition to the group, after signing a two-year $7 million contract this offseason. He will start at nickelback, replacing Bryce Callahan who started there in 2021 for the Broncos. The five have combined to play 34 seasons in the NFL.
But behind them? There isn't much experience, with rookie corner Damarri Mathis leading the way at corner and second-year safety Caden Sterns backing up Simmons and Jackson. And with Darby and Williams having serious injury problems in the past and Jackson entering his 13th season, the concern with the depth is warranted.
That's why the Broncos signed veteran cornerback Darius Phillips to the roster following training camp. Phillips has played 47 career games, all for the Bengals. And the Broncos could look to add more bodies to that room.
“We have five corners, that’s typically what teams [keep], five or six. I feel good," GM George Paton said. "We have a good mix of veteran and younger players. ‘Darb’ and K’Waun are kind of the veterans and really Pat is really a vet, he’s a second-year vet. Then you have this young, really talented kid in Damarri Mathis, and I think he’s ready to go if he has to play... We’re always looking."
Still, no matter what the depth ends up looking like, the Broncos have high hopes in the secondary this season. And they're going to need them to be one of the best secondaries in the league if they want to slow down the AFC West.
"I expect a lot. I expect tremendous play out there," Surtain said. "We have tremendous talent on the perimeter and on the inside, so it should be a very exciting year. We’re going to make a lot of plays and we’re going to be ballhawks, so it should be very fun."