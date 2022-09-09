The scheme may look the same, but Ejiro Evero’s first defense in Denver features new faces in key places.
The Broncos are expected to still employ a scheme with three defensive linemen and four linebackers, two of which could serve as edge rushers, but Denver will start the season without Von Miller, who anchored a pass rush that was disruptive at times and helped the Broncos win a Super Bowl, for the first time in more than a decade.
In his place, the Broncos will be relying on Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory, the expected starters at outside linebacker and two the of the seven highest-paid players on the roster.
Behind the starting duo, the Broncos will lean on a crop of young, largely unproven players. Baron Browning is in his first year at the position after playing inside last season. Nik Bonitto showed promise during the preseason but will deal with the challenges of being a rookie, while Jonathan Cooper will look to build on the 2.5 sacks he recorded as a rookie a year ago.
“Those guys have done a really good job and we had a ton of depth there with Nik, ‘Coop’ (Cooper). We've all seen Baron, the things that he's done,” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Aug. 31. “It's fun as a coach because now you know—no excuses. You get to challenge those guys and they have to be ready to play. They have to be ready to play special teams. At the same time, they have to be ready to go in there and play at a high level. So, I'm excited to see those guys. They are young. They haven't played that much but I think they are ready to go.”
That group of likely reserves showed flashes throughout the preseason, especially in the final tune-up. Bonitto had a pair of sacks, which Chubb is taking credit for, while Browning scooped up a fumble and returned it for a score.
“I actually told Nik that he was going to have two sacks before the game started,” Chubb claimed. “Baron is always out there making plays, so it was good to see.”
Shelby Harris, who led the Broncos with six sacks last season, was traded to Seattle this offseason, leaving defensive end Dre’Mont Jones as the team’s top returner sack artist after recording 5.5 last season. The Broncos also traded outside linebacker Malik Reed, who was third with five sacks in 2021, to Pittsburgh just before rosters were reduced to the initial 53-man roster. Browning’s quick adjustment and help from Bonitto and Cooper, could bring the Broncos’ pass rush get back to its dominant ways.
“We’re always going to find a balance between getting a guy’s role and keeping guys fresh. Especially at that position, it’s rare to find a guy that’s going to play every snap, so you always have to have a good rotation there and that’s where he can help us,” Evero said of Browning. “He can do some special things, too, so you want to find a role to utilize his skill set.”
Broncos’ ranking in sacks
2021: 36 sacks, 18th
2020: 42 sacks, 9th
2019: 40 sacks, T17th
2018: 44 sacks, T8th
2017: 33 sacks, 22nd
-- teams played 17 regular-season games for first time in 2021