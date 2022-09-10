How many games will the Broncos win during the 2022 season?
George Stoia, Broncos beat writer
Record: 10-7, second in the AFC West, lose in divisional round of playoffs
The Broncos finally have the right piece — quarterback Russell Wilson — to get back to the playoffs. The division race will be tough. I think the Chiefs, Chargers and Broncos all make the playoffs. But with Wilson leading the way and a veteran defense backing him, the Broncos make the wildcard as the second-best team in the division behind the Chiefs.
Vinny Benedetto, Nuggets beat writer
Record: 10-7, third in the AFC West, lose in divisional round of the playoffs
The Broncos use the offseason momentum and a friendly early schedule to take a 6-2 record into the Week 9 bye. A 10-7 record allows the Broncos to be the third team from the AFC West to qualify for the playoffs behind the Chargers and Chiefs. A close road win in the wild card round serves as Denver’s highlight for the season before falling in the divisional round. Russell Wilson receives the first Most Valuable Player votes of his career but finishes behind Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, the MVP.
Tyler King, sports reporter
Record: 9-8, third in AFC West, lose in wild card round
I respect the Broncos for trying to compete in this division, despite it having two of the top five quarterbacks in the league. I think fans will be slightly disappointed by the version of Russell Wilson they get compared to the Russell Wilson everyone remembers from the height of the Seahawks' run. Still, I think there's too much talent on the roster for the Broncos not to end their six-year playoff drought, even if they finish behind the Chiefs and the Chargers and they're bounced in the wild card round.
Chris Schmaedeke, digital sports editor
Record: 11-6, second in AFC West, lose in divisional round of playoffs
The Broncos will start off slow and go 3-3 in their first six games before hitting their stride midseason. There will be a couple setbacks late in the season with tough road games, but Denver gets back to the playoffs — and a win in the Wild Card round. The Broncos will also beat the Chiefs for the first time since 2015.
Paul Klee, sports editor
Record: 9-8, third (tie) in AFC West, no playoffs
Oh, don't get me wrong. The excitement around Broncos Country is justified. We're talking about Russell Wilson, baby! But this Debbie Downer pick is a testament to the bullies around the Broncos. The Chargers and Chiefs are Super Bowl contenders, and the Raiders were a playoff team. Denver will push for a playoff spot right until a Week 18 "L" to the Bolts knocks 'em out.